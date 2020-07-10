/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:47 PM
113 Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Marblehead Inland
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,955
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
13 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Clemente
1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523
1068 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
438 sqft
Unit 1523 Available 08/01/20 San Clemente Condo 5 min from Beach - Property Id: 314511 Welcome home to the City of San Clemente. Home of great surfing from T-Street to Trestles.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
121 W Canada B
121 W Canada, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Beach House - Property Id: 306503 Nice 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment close to the beach. Large two car garage and driveway parking. Close to downtown and all it's beautiful shops and restaurants. Great Neighborhood quote and friendly people.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
225 W Mariposa
225 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
1156 sqft
Great House with Walking Distance to the Beach - Unique older beach house with hand painted artistic touches throughout and a patio and garden with avocados, oranges, lemons, grapes and owner pays the gardener.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
127 Avenida Serra
127 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
450 sqft
Live and work close to downtown San Clemente. This beautiful 1,030 square foot is a half block from El Camino Real and two short blocks from Avenida Del Mar. Unit C is located on the second floor of a gorgeous Ole Hanson style building built in 2002.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2501 S El Camino Real
2501 South El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean and Golf Course Views, located directly above 6th fairway and green of the San Clemente Golf course. This is a large 2 bedroom with 2 full baths one level Condo unit. It is located on the top floor, no one above, close to elevator.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
201 Avenida Cabrillo
201 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1333 sqft
Unbelievable location from this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1333 Sq. Ft. condo in the heart of Del Mar. Hard wood floors thru out. Nice Cherry wood cabinets with tile counters in the kitchen with all appliances included and a restaurant style booth for dining.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Talega
10 Camino Celeste
10 Camino Celeste, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1388 sqft
Prime interior location, clean, light/bright, ALL LIVING SPACE/BEDROOMS/BATHS LOCATED ON MAIN FLOOR, large open kitchen/living area with fireplace and view balcony, nicely upgraded with wood floor, granite countertops, ample upgraded cabinets,
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
401 Arenoso Lane
401 Arenoso Lane, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1039 sqft
TWO BDRM. RENTAL CLOSE TO THE PIER, BEACHES, WALKING TRAIL AND CASA ROMANTICA CULTURAL CENTER. Upgraded kitchen with large pantry, dining room with hardwood floors. Living room with carpeting and fireplace.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
116 Avenida Serra
116 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
The perfect location! Conveniently located. Newly remodeled, Fully Furnished Jr. 1 bedroom 1 bath. Hardwood floors, new paint, updated kitchen and bath, new windows, new furnishings, mirror wardrobe doors with custom organizer. Lots of natural light.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Marblehead Coastal
149 Via Galicia
149 Via Galicia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2296 sqft
Unobstructed OCEAN VIEWS! 149 Via Galicia is located in the desirable coastal community of SEA SUMMIT. This home is a standalone AQUA PLAN 1 and is situated to capture the direct OCEAN VIEW from the back yard. This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Marblehead Inland
2107 Avenida Espada
2107 Avenida Espada, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
984 sqft
AMAZING OCEAN-CATALINA AND CITY LIGHT VIEWS FROM THIS QUIET UPPER LEVEL FAIRE HARBOUR 2 BEDROOM,1.25 BATH HOME COMPLETE WITH A TWO CAR OVERSIZED GARAGE.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
2808 Camino Capistrano
2808 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
Lower level 3 bedroom with large 2 car garage. Community pool. May Consider small pet with deposit. New Paint , flooring and fixtures. 9 months ago Upgraded, unit has washer, dryer & refrigerator.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
304 Calle Cuervo
304 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1744 sqft
304 Calle Cuervo Available 08/05/20 Stunning Oceanviews from this 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome - STUNNING ocean views from this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in south San Clemente.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
212 Avenida Montalvo Apt B
212 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1520 sqft
Montalvo Loop Gem! - This Montalvo Loop Condo is a hidden gem! Extremely private located walking distance to the beach this property offers a secluded get away! Laminate flooring throughout, granite counter tops and upgraded appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
203 Avenida Rosa
203 Avenida Rosa, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
600 sqft
This is the best kept secret in downtown San Clemente. Single level, furnished, one bedroom, short and long term rental, with an outdoor living space like no other.
1 of 10
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
149 Mariposa W
149 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Light and bright 2 bdrm, 1 bath apartment in central San Clemente. This charming unit has a fireplace, open beam ceiling, tile floors, good size closets and an in-unit washer/dryer.
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Forster Ranch
203 Terramar
203 Terramar, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
3100 sqft
5 Bedroom, 3 Bath well maintained home on a corner lot in the Gated, Ocean View Community of Del Cabo. This home sits on a very private, beautifully landscaped corner lot.
Results within 1 mile of San Clemente
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.
Results within 5 miles of San Clemente
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
37 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Similar Pages
San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Clemente 3 BedroomsSan Clemente Accessible ApartmentsSan Clemente Apartments under $1,800San Clemente Apartments under $2,000
San Clemente Apartments under $2,200San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with GarageSan Clemente Apartments with GymSan Clemente Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Clemente Apartments with ParkingSan Clemente Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA