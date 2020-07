Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning in unit laundry carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub garage on-site laundry smoke-free community

Located in the beautiful hilltop neighborhood of Marblehead, Pacific Pointe offers you a San Clemente apartment home with awe-inspiring ocean views. Recreation thrives at these San Clemente apartments, with a heated swimming pool, spa, fitness center, playground, and barbecues with picnic area. The unbeatable location of these apartments in San Clemente puts you near the I-5, downtown San Clemente, the pier, the beach, Dana Point Marina, and shopping.