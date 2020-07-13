/
apartments under 2200
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM
70 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in San Clemente, CA
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
15 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Marblehead Inland
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,955
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
17 Units Available
Rancho San Clemente
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Clemente
1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523
1068 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
438 sqft
Unit 1523 Available 08/01/20 San Clemente Condo 5 min from Beach - Property Id: 314511 Welcome home to the City of San Clemente. Home of great surfing from T-Street to Trestles.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
243 Avenida Madrid # 5
243 Avenida Madrid, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$2,200
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Dream location!! Walk to the pier or Downtown from this totally secluded private location sitting on the T-Street Canyon.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
412 Avenida Victoria Apt 4
412 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bathrooms Located minutes from the beach and downtown San Clemente.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
523 Ave De Las Flores
523 Avenida Los Flores, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Carport parking, tile through out . Call Jody to see. 949-294-2337
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
116 Avenida Serra
116 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
The perfect location! Conveniently located. Newly remodeled, Fully Furnished Jr. 1 bedroom 1 bath. Hardwood floors, new paint, updated kitchen and bath, new windows, new furnishings, mirror wardrobe doors with custom organizer. Lots of natural light.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
222 W Marquita
222 West Marquita, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
2288 sqft
Beach living in a beautiful Spanish fourplex. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, upstairs unit with VIEWS from the living room, dining and kitchen. Cute as can be with all oak wood floors, lots of big windows making in bright and light.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
709 Calle Puente C-1
709 Calle Puente, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,225
300 sqft
SPACIOUS UPSTAIRS STUDO APARTMENT CLOSE TO BEACH!! NEWER CARPETING AND FRESHLY PAINTED. **UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT**
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
149 Mariposa W
149 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Light and bright 2 bdrm, 1 bath apartment in central San Clemente. This charming unit has a fireplace, open beam ceiling, tile floors, good size closets and an in-unit washer/dryer.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
318 W Avenida Palizada
318 West Avenida Palizada, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to the San Clemente Pier, the San Clemente Beach Trail, Casa Romantica, Del Mar and more! This 2bdr/1ba unit is on the 2nd level in the back above garages.
Results within 5 miles of San Clemente
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
34 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23 Aruba Street
23 Aruba Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
946 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED 1 STORY CONDO - Beautifully upgraded "Crystal Cay" condo. Downstairs, one level unit. Kitchen with granite counter tops,range,microwave and dishwasher. Upgraded kitchen cabinets.Spacious living room and dining area.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
25611 Quail Run
25611 Quail Run, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quick walk to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Gated property in prime location, overlooking the association pool and spa. Easy access to bike/walking trail leading to beach without having to cross PCH.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
33971 Copper Lantern Street
33971 Copper Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! WALK TO ALL OF DANA POINT. THIS SUNNY PRIVATE UNIT IS ON THE FIRST LEVEL. 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, 1 CAR DETACHED SHARED GARAGE AND PARKING SPOT. NEWER FLOORING, PAINT AND COMMUNITY COIN LAUNDRY ON SITE. CONDO HAS SMALL SIDE PATIO.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
38 CAMPTON Place
38 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
747 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity in Beacon Hill! Upper Level Condo with all Living Space on One Level! Like New Condition with an Open and Bright Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and an Open View from Balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
34102 El Encanto Avenue
34102 El Encanto Avenue, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and PRIVATE LAUNDRY SERVICE with brand new washer and dryer! Light and bright one bedroom back unit apartment in the desirable Lantern District is now available. Enjoy your own private entrance with no shared walls.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
33950 Golden Lantern Street
33950 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
580 sqft
Great location for this 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 580 sq-ft apartment with refrigerator included and on site laundry. Located close to the beach in the Lantern District of Dana Point and short walk to restaurants and shops. No Pets and Good Credit is a must!
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
51 Largo St.
51 Largo Street, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
915 sqft
51 Largo St. Available 05/01/20 Updated Upper Level Condo in Laguna Niguel with Rooftop Deck! - Upper level condo located in desirable Laguna Niguel within Crystal Cay Community.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
18 Corniche Unit E
18 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
768 sqft
AWESOME OCEAN CLOSE CONDO!!! - Penthouse beach condo located behind the gates of the coastal Ritz Pointe community. New carpet, new paint. Granite in bathroom. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer hook ups. Live your dream. Live at the beach.
