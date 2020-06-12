/
2 bedroom apartments
195 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA
Rancho San Clemente
34 Units Available
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
11 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1128 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
13 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Marblehead Inland
12 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Rancho San Clemente
35 Units Available
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
1 Unit Available
212 Avenida Montalvo Apt B
212 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1520 sqft
Montalvo Loop Gem! - This Montalvo Loop Condo is a hidden gem! Extremely private located walking distance to the beach this property offers a secluded get away! Laminate flooring throughout, granite counter tops and upgraded appliances.
1 Unit Available
206 Avenida Montalvo #14
206 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1625 sqft
206 Avenida Montalvo #14 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in South West San Clemente! Walk to Beach and Park! - Welcome to your Relaxing Beach Retreat! This stunning and upgraded beach condo on the loop in Southwest San Clemente,
1 Unit Available
1304 Calle Alcazar
1304 Calle Alcazar, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Two bedrooms plus den/office with pano ocean views Santa Catalina to Dana Point. New carpet and paint. Two-car garage. Quiet Cul-de-sac street. Private back yard with huge garden/dog run beside the home. Microwave, refrigerator included.
1 Unit Available
2804 Camino Capistrano
2804 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1546 sqft
Bright and Spacious single-level 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 full baths in the Shore Cliff Villas community! Walk in to a large living/family room with 2 sliding glass doors to the attached deck overlooking the pool and golf course.
1 Unit Available
119 Avenida Cadiz
119 West Avenida Cadiz, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1200 sqft
Live on one of the best streets in Southwest San Clemente. Stroll to the beach, the beach trail, the pier, downtown village with world class restaurants, and shops....the location is great, the neighbors are wonderful.
1 Unit Available
1201 Buena Vista
1201 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Coastline treasure located on the bluffs of San Clemente's central-north coast. This condo is located in an awesome part of town where you can walk down to the beach, and right over to the pier.
Talega
1 Unit Available
304 Calle Campanero
304 Calle Campanero, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1468 sqft
Gorgeous Dual Master upgraded Condo in Talega! Up on entry you will find a large open Floor plan with a Granite counters in Kitchen and a cozy Fireplace in Family Room, upgraded Hardwood floors throughout the house.
1 Unit Available
230 AVENIDA BAJA
230 Avenida Baja, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1300 sqft
Fabulous panoramic ocean views from most rooms. This feels like a single family home with great privacy. Recent complete remodel with new everything throughout.
1 Unit Available
115 Calle Del Pacifico
115 Calle Del Pacifico, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1471 sqft
Perfectly appointed on a corner lot in what is now known as "Upper Riviera", this mid century stunner with ocean views is a true gem in the heart of Southwest San Clemente.
1 Unit Available
401 Arenoso Lane
401 Arenoso Lane, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1039 sqft
TWO BDRM. RENTAL CLOSE TO THE PIER, BEACHES, WALKING TRAIL AND CASA ROMANTICA CULTURAL CENTER. Upgraded kitchen with large pantry, dining room with hardwood floors. Living room with carpeting and fireplace.
1 Unit Available
210 Avenida Princesa
210 Avenida Princesa, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1200 sqft
Wonderful single level 2 bedroom house located in desirable location in southwest San Clemente. Only a few blocks from T-street, Lost winds, and the pier. This 2 bedroom, 1.
Talega
1 Unit Available
2 Calle Merecida
2 Calle Merecida, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2050 sqft
Available July 1,2020.Call or text Maria for details and tour 949-701-5954 Gorgeous Single Level End Unit located inside the prestigious Carmel community in San Clemente's Talega.
1 Unit Available
511 Avenida Del Mar
511 Avenida del Mar, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
1884 sqft
Spectacular Spanish Penthouse in the Pier Bowl of San Clemente. Highly upgraded throughout. Take your own Private elevator direct into your Penthouse from your secured gated underground parking garage.
1 Unit Available
1107 Buena Vista
1107 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1200 sqft
AMAZING Panoramic OCEAN VIEWS! This beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, large Laundry Room inside, with a patio and unobstructed VIEWS, 1 Car Garage, plenty of street parking.
1 Unit Available
723 Calle Camisa
723 Calle Comisa, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1242 sqft
Call Agent Richelle Redivo 949.838.
1 Unit Available
149 Mariposa W
149 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
Light and bright 2 bdrm, 1 bath apartment in central San Clemente. This charming unit has a fireplace, open beam ceiling, tile floors, good size closets and an in-unit washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
208 Avenida Baja
208 Avenida Baja, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1468 sqft
Perched on the hill high above San Clemente sits this gorgeous panoramic view condo. Oversized huge bedrooms, a panoramic view deck as well as a panoramic backyard and patio area are featured in this quiet and serene property.
Rancho San Clemente
1 Unit Available
1003 Via Presa
1003 Via Presa, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1547 sqft
Beautifully upgraded and move in ready end-unit condo featuring 1,550 sqft with two bedrooms plus a huge loft, two and a half bathrooms, a two car attached direct access garage, AC and a private spacious wraparound backyard.
1 Unit Available
207 S Calle Seville
207 South Calle Seville, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,794
750 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a beautiful shower. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops, Range, Refrigerator and dishwasher and Microwave. Hardwood flooring throughout with tile floors in the bathroom.
