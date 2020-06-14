Apartment List
/
CA
/
san clemente
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

151 Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Clemente renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Rancho San Clemente
30 Units Available
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
206 Avenida Montalvo #14
206 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1625 sqft
206 Avenida Montalvo #14 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in South West San Clemente! Walk to Beach and Park! - Welcome to your Relaxing Beach Retreat! This stunning and upgraded beach condo on the loop in Southwest San Clemente,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
127 Avenida Serra
127 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
450 sqft
Live and work close to downtown San Clemente. This beautiful 1,030 square foot is a half block from El Camino Real and two short blocks from Avenida Del Mar. Unit C is located on the second floor of a gorgeous Ole Hanson style building built in 2002.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Talega
1 Unit Available
304 Calle Campanero
304 Calle Campanero, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1468 sqft
Gorgeous Dual Master upgraded Condo in Talega! Up on entry you will find a large open Floor plan with a Granite counters in Kitchen and a cozy Fireplace in Family Room, upgraded Hardwood floors throughout the house.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
307 Calle Delicada
307 Calle Delicada, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2186 sqft
Enjoy Ocean, Catalina Island, Dana Point and beautiful sunsets from this upgraded home located on a desirable single loaded street. Surrounded by beautiful landscaped grounds this light & bright home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
61 Via Sonrisa
61 Via Sonrisa, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
2967 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 5-bedroom family home located in the prestigious gated community of Pacific Crest. This lovely home features a huge kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
2131 Entrada Paraiso
2131 Entrada Paraiso, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4000 sqft
Ocean views and privacy in South East San Clemente. Located less than 1 mile from picturesque downtown San Clemente, and even closer to beaches and surf breaks. Spacious furnished 5 Bedroom custom home on a huge lot (11,616 SF) on quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
137 Avenida Mateo
137 Avenida Mateo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath unit located 3 blocks south of downtown Del Mar Street - Walking distance to San Clemente Pier - Detached Garage with Laundry Hookups - Wood Laminate Floors - Updated Kitchen Counters and Cabinets - Recessed Lighting.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2104 Via Pecana
2104 Via Pecana, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2919 sqft
Incredible cul-de-sac location with panoramic hills and city lights views! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates and offers privacy in a quaint community within walking distance to Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
219 Avenida Serra - A
219 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Duplex! Three bedroom, three bath apartment with large Deck with Ocean View and tandem garage. Laundry shared.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2028 Costero Hermoso
2028 Costero Hermoso, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2987 sqft
Stunning ocean view home in the gated community of the Reserve South! Largest floorplan with five bedrooms, 4 baths and loft area located on a corner lot. This gorgeous home includes a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and beautiful cabinets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3830 Avenida Del Presidente
3830 Avenida Del Presidente, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is a beautiful and cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Southwest San Clemente with 500 sq. ft. of living space that is in a secured building with gated parking.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
401 Arenoso Lane
401 Arenoso Lane, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1039 sqft
TWO BDRM. RENTAL CLOSE TO THE PIER, BEACHES, WALKING TRAIL AND CASA ROMANTICA CULTURAL CENTER. Upgraded kitchen with large pantry, dining room with hardwood floors. Living room with carpeting and fireplace.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
229 Calle Campesino
229 Calle Campesino, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,750
3833 sqft
Located in the coveted Cypress Cove gated community is this unbelievable modern custom home. This home entails the South West San Clemente dream. One of the biggest lots in the Cove (12,000 sqft.), minutes away from world class surfing.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
243 Avenida Madrid # 5
243 Avenida Madrid, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,900
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Dream location!! Walk to the pier or Downtown from this totally secluded private location sitting on the T-Street Canyon.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Rancho San Clemente
1 Unit Available
36 Optima
36 Optima, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1812 sqft
*No Pets* Stunning panoramic ocean views! Premium upgrades throughout this move-in ready home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
723 Calle Camisa
723 Calle Comisa, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1242 sqft
Call Agent Richelle Redivo 949.838.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
208 Avenida Baja
208 Avenida Baja, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1468 sqft
Perched on the hill high above San Clemente sits this gorgeous panoramic view condo. Oversized huge bedrooms, a panoramic view deck as well as a panoramic backyard and patio area are featured in this quiet and serene property.

1 of 24

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
207 S Calle Seville
207 South Calle Seville, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,794
750 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a beautiful shower. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops, Range, Refrigerator and dishwasher and Microwave. Hardwood flooring throughout with tile floors in the bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
318 W Avenida Palizada
318 West Avenida Palizada, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walk to the San Clemente Pier, the San Clemente Beach Trail, Casa Romantica, Del Mar and more! This 2bdr/1ba unit is on the 2nd level in the back above garages.
Results within 1 mile of San Clemente

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
34101 Via California
34101 Via California, San Juan Capistrano, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1702 sqft
This is a Fully Renovated Two Story End Unit Townhouse in the Beautiful Gated Community of Cancun Racquet Club. It Has 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs and a Large 3rd Bedroom Located On The First Floor.

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
35086 Camino Capistrano
35086 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
4679 sqft
Ocean view Home in Capistrano Beach! Panoramic Ocean View From the Master Bedroom and Sitting Area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Clemente, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Clemente renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Clemente 3 BedroomsSan Clemente Accessible ApartmentsSan Clemente Apartments under $1,800San Clemente Apartments under $2,000San Clemente Apartments under $2,200
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with GarageSan Clemente Apartments with GymSan Clemente Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Clemente Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSan Clemente Apartments with ParkingSan Clemente Apartments with Pool
San Clemente Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Clemente Cheap PlacesSan Clemente Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Clemente Furnished ApartmentsSan Clemente Luxury PlacesSan Clemente Pet Friendly PlacesSan Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College