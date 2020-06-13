Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

168 Apartments for rent in San Clemente, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rancho San Clemente
34 Units Available
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Marblehead Inland
11 Units Available
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,925
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rancho San Clemente
35 Units Available
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
967 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Marblehead Coastal
1 Unit Available
149 Via Galicia
149 Via Galicia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2296 sqft
Unobstructed OCEAN VIEWS! 149 Via Galicia is located in the desirable coastal community of SEA SUMMIT. This home is a standalone AQUA PLAN 1 and is situated to capture the direct OCEAN VIEW from the back yard. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Talega
1 Unit Available
58 Paseo Rosa
58 Paseo Rosa, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1631 sqft
Beautiful townhome style condo in excellent location. New paint throughout and new luxury vinyl plank tile. Kitchen is spacious with granite counters, stainless appliances, abundant cabinets and eat in kitchen with balcony.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
210 W Avenida Gaviota
210 W Avenida Gaviota, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3400 sqft
Unique 4BDR/3BA Southwest ocean view charmer! Wood beam ceilings, large floor plan with around 3,400 sq. ft. of living space. Two separate master suites one with ocean view deck. Granite counter tops, French doors, abundance of storage space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
137 Avenida Sierra
137 Avenida Sierra, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom in San Clemente! - Property Id: 292502 Two weeks free with an immediate move in! Nice size one bedroom apartment with hills and city lights view! Open living room with full kitchen along the back wall, separate bedroom with closet,

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Avenida Montalvo Apt B
212 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1520 sqft
Montalvo Loop Gem! - This Montalvo Loop Condo is a hidden gem! Extremely private located walking distance to the beach this property offers a secluded get away! Laminate flooring throughout, granite counter tops and upgraded appliances.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Avenida Montalvo #14
206 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1625 sqft
206 Avenida Montalvo #14 Available 08/07/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in South West San Clemente! Walk to Beach and Park! - Welcome to your Relaxing Beach Retreat! This stunning and upgraded beach condo on the loop in Southwest San Clemente,

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
225 W Mariposa
225 West Mariposa, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1156 sqft
Great House with Walking Distance to the Beach - Unique older beach house with hand painted artistic touches throughout and a patio and garden with avocados, oranges, lemons, grapes and owner pays the gardener.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
307 Calle Delicada
307 Calle Delicada, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2186 sqft
Enjoy Ocean, Catalina Island, Dana Point and beautiful sunsets from this upgraded home located on a desirable single loaded street. Surrounded by beautiful landscaped grounds this light & bright home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
61 Via Sonrisa
61 Via Sonrisa, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
2967 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 5-bedroom family home located in the prestigious gated community of Pacific Crest. This lovely home features a huge kitchen with center island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
258 Calle Cuervo
258 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1700 sqft
Beautiful Oceanview! End unit. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage. Community pools. Presidential Heights ll, San Clemente Will consider pet With deposit.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Forster Ranch
1 Unit Available
2104 Via Pecana
2104 Via Pecana, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2919 sqft
Incredible cul-de-sac location with panoramic hills and city lights views! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has many recent updates and offers privacy in a quaint community within walking distance to Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
219 Avenida Serra - A
219 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Duplex! Three bedroom, three bath apartment with large Deck with Ocean View and tandem garage. Laundry shared.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Rancho San Clemente
1 Unit Available
405 Bolivia
405 Bolivia, San Clemente, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2950 sqft
Beautiful Home in Rancho San Clemente, Harbor View Homes. Large 5 bedroom 3 bath, Most bedrooms have a walk in closet with 3 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
518 De Los Lobos Marinos
518 West Avenida De Los Lobos Marinos, San Clemente, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
NO PETS This is a fully furnished Vacation rental. $4500.00 a month in the winter, $2700.00 a week in the Summer!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
235 Lobeiro, #101
235 Avenida Lobeiro, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1400 sqft
This is a Fully Furnished Vacation Rental! Winter months $3900.00 Summer Weekly is $2195.00 Beautiful Sunsets, Just Steps to the Sand!

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2804 Camino Capistrano
2804 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1546 sqft
Bright and Spacious single-level 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 full baths in the Shore Cliff Villas community! Walk in to a large living/family room with 2 sliding glass doors to the attached deck overlooking the pool and golf course.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1201 Buena Vista
1201 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Coastline treasure located on the bluffs of San Clemente's central-north coast. This condo is located in an awesome part of town where you can walk down to the beach, and right over to the pier.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
158 Avenida Victoria
158 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2484 sqft
OLE HANSEN STYLE 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. DIRECT GARAGE ACCESS WITH DUMBWAITER. BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED UPSIDE DOWN FLOOR PLAN WITH LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN WITH 2 OCEAN VIEW DECKS ON UPPER LEVEL.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
133 Avenida Florencia
133 Avenida Florencia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1800 sqft
LIVE AT THE BEACH! Fully furnished beach condo walking distance to North Beach, San Clemente Beach Trail, Ole Hanson Beach Club, train station, restaurants, shops, and more! Situated on three levels, beautifully appointed with granite counters,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in San Clemente, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for San Clemente renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

