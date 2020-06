Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Ocean View, Upstairs Condo w/ Patio. Available for Lease. This is a Two Bedroom w/Full Master Bathroom and Guest Bathroom with Shower. Includes One Car Garage & One Driveway Space. Refrigerator is Included. Water is Include in the Lease and Laundry on Site for Tenants Use. Located in SouthWest San Clemente, On the Loop & is close to San Clemente Calafia Park and State Beach. Submit on Pets under 25lbs.