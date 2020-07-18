All apartments in Pasadena
282 Wigmore Dr.
Location

282 Wigmore Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to this lovely home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac off of Wigmore Drive. As you enter the house you will find an open floor plan and a generously sized living room. You will notice the large windows that bring in plenty of natural lighting and hardwood floors that create a bright and clean feel. The kitchen has been recently updated with new stainless steel appliances and has plenty of counter top space. The master bedroom features built-ins and a large master bath that has access to the exquisite back patio! The backyard boasts a beautiful pool and luscious landscaping that feels like a tropical getaway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 282 Wigmore Dr have any available units?
282 Wigmore Dr has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 282 Wigmore Dr have?
Some of 282 Wigmore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Wigmore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
282 Wigmore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Wigmore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 282 Wigmore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 282 Wigmore Dr offer parking?
No, 282 Wigmore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 282 Wigmore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Wigmore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Wigmore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 282 Wigmore Dr has a pool.
Does 282 Wigmore Dr have accessible units?
No, 282 Wigmore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Wigmore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 Wigmore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

