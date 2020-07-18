282 Wigmore Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome to this lovely home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac off of Wigmore Drive. As you enter the house you will find an open floor plan and a generously sized living room. You will notice the large windows that bring in plenty of natural lighting and hardwood floors that create a bright and clean feel. The kitchen has been recently updated with new stainless steel appliances and has plenty of counter top space. The master bedroom features built-ins and a large master bath that has access to the exquisite back patio! The backyard boasts a beautiful pool and luscious landscaping that feels like a tropical getaway!