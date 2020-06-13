All apartments in Pasadena
AVA Pasadena
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:56 PM

AVA Pasadena

385 S Catalina Ave · (509) 955-2434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-317 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 001-315 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-305 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 853 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVA Pasadena.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
smoke-free community
AVA Pasadena is an Avalon apartment community located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, within minutes of Old Town Pasadena’s upscale shopping and fine dining. A quiet get-away just 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles, The AVA Pasadena offers easy access to the 110, 134, and 210 freeways. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes display attention to detail and feature well-equipped kitchens, gas fireplaces and crown molding. Community amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, Jacuzzi and sundeck.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $35-$75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AVA Pasadena have any available units?
AVA Pasadena has 3 units available starting at $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does AVA Pasadena have?
Some of AVA Pasadena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVA Pasadena currently offering any rent specials?
AVA Pasadena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AVA Pasadena pet-friendly?
Yes, AVA Pasadena is pet friendly.
Does AVA Pasadena offer parking?
Yes, AVA Pasadena offers parking.
Does AVA Pasadena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AVA Pasadena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AVA Pasadena have a pool?
Yes, AVA Pasadena has a pool.
Does AVA Pasadena have accessible units?
No, AVA Pasadena does not have accessible units.
Does AVA Pasadena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVA Pasadena has units with dishwashers.
