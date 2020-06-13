Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities pool dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard hot tub internet access package receiving smoke-free community

AVA Pasadena is an Avalon apartment community located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, within minutes of Old Town Pasadena’s upscale shopping and fine dining. A quiet get-away just 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles, The AVA Pasadena offers easy access to the 110, 134, and 210 freeways. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes display attention to detail and feature well-equipped kitchens, gas fireplaces and crown molding. Community amenities include a sparkling swimming pool, Jacuzzi and sundeck.