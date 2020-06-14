Apartment List
/
CA
/
pasadena
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

181 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pasadena renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
Downtown Pasadena
16 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,866
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,513
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Downtown Pasadena
13 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,267
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Pasadena
24 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
21 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,091
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
7 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,013
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,825
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
5 Units Available
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,944
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Pasadena
33 Units Available
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,648
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Pasadena
3 Units Available
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
1 Unit Available
Catania
277 Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
2253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Catania is an inviting collection of thirty-three luxurious, modern and spacious apartments located within a short walk of Old Town Pasadena. Soaring ceilings and walls of windows showcasing spectacular views exude urban high-end living in Pasadena.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Lake
1 Unit Available
840 E Green Street
840 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1303 sqft
Located in Pasadena's most coveted and highly walkable Prado on Lake Avenue, this upgraded corner unit creates a sense of sophisticated comfort with soaring ceilings emphasized by new pendant lamps and track lighting.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Lake
1 Unit Available
1127 E Del Mar Boulevard
1127 East Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
844 sqft
Contemporary and updated condo within close proximity of Caltech, South Lake Shopping District and the Metro Gold Line.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
125 N. Raymond Ave. #211
125 North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft in Old Town Pasadena, historic building, designer furnishings, Virtual Tour - Live in a piece of Pasadena history in the chi chi Raymond Renaissance building in Old Town Pasadena.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
66 S Grand Oaks Ave 1
66 S Grand Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Rose Court - Property Id: 278616 Apartment Amenities: Gated entrance. Private balconies or patios. Covered Parking - (two car) Pool with patio at the rear of the property. Laundry rooms. Central heating and air. Ceiling fans in bedroom. Stove/Oven.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
355 S Madison Avenue
355 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet top floor condo for Rent! Walking distance to trendy Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue shops and restaurants. Open floor plan with lots of sunlight. Laminated wood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
120 Sierra Madre
120 Sierra Madre Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1276 sqft
Well-Maintained 2bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo for Lease! Located at South East Pasadena! Very Nice open floor plan features wood style flooring throughout living room and Dining area. An ample sized balcony next to the Dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
830 sqft
Discover the best apartments for rent in Southern California. Pasadena Park Place is set in a diverse neighborhood known for its famous landmarks and peaceful atmosphere. Our apartment community is a serene retreat amid the conveniences of city life.
City Guide for Pasadena, CA

Well, well, look at you. You’ve packed your SPF 3000 and year-round summer clothes and you’ve decided to join the ranks of the California-cool in Pasadena. We’ve got to admit, we’re a bit envious. One of greater Los Angeles’s most eclectic and aesthetic areas, Pasadena is a primo living locale for Southern Californians lucky enough to call the “City of Roses” home. Ready to take the plunge and score yourself the perfect Pasadena pad? Then read on because we’ve got you covered …

Each New Year’s Day, millions of viewers whose own cities resemble glorified ice skating rinks tune in to watch the Tournament of Roses Parade in perpetually sunny Pasadena. Why, you ask, do they torture themselves like this? We’re not sure, but our best guess is that it reminds them that, at least somewhere in the world, the flowers are always in bloom and loud, tropical shirts never go out of fashion (So why not retire that snow shovel once and for all and join the eternally sun-tanned in the much, much, much greener pastures of Pasadena?).

The city also hosts the annual Rose Bowl football game, and has hosted five Super Bowls. Because of the city’s idyllic weather conditions, parades (the offbeat Doo Dah Parade each spring is arguably more entertaining than its New Year’s Day counterpart), and proximity to L.A., something big is almost always going on somewhere in the city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Pasadena, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pasadena renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPasadena 3 BedroomsPasadena Accessible ApartmentsPasadena Apartments under $1,100Pasadena Apartments under $1,300
Pasadena Apartments under $1,400Pasadena Apartments under $1,600Pasadena Apartments with BalconyPasadena Apartments with GaragePasadena Apartments with GymPasadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPasadena Apartments with Move-in Specials
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Apartments with PoolPasadena Apartments with Washer-DryerPasadena Dog Friendly ApartmentsPasadena Furnished ApartmentsPasadena Pet Friendly PlacesPasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton