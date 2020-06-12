220 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pasadena, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1033 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Downtown Pasadena
16 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Downtown Pasadena
17 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,060
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Downtown Pasadena
33 Units Available
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,618
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Pasadena
5 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 22 at 01:22pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
1 Unit Available
Catania
277 Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
2253 sqft
Suited like condominiums, Catania is a collection of thirty-three luxurious, modern, and spacious apartments located within a short walk to Old Town Pasadena.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
800 Prospect Boulevard
800 Prospect Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1500 sqft
Discover this Prospect Park bungalow on the highly filmed and famous Prospect Blvd, adjacent to the Prospect Bridge!! 2 bedrooms with walk in closets. PLUS a DEN! All new hand laid hard wood floors. 2 beautiful new bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South Lake
1 Unit Available
840 E Green Street
840 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1303 sqft
Located in Pasadena's most coveted and highly walkable Prado on Lake Avenue, this upgraded corner unit creates a sense of sophisticated comfort with soaring ceilings emphasized by new pendant lamps and track lighting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
159 W Green Street
159 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1020 sqft
Lovely unit located in quaint Old Town Pasadena just steps away from restaurants, shopping, entertainment, parade and easy access to transportation. Two bedrooms and two full baths in a bright atmosphere.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Villa Parke
1 Unit Available
372 E Ashtabula Street
372 Ashtabula Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 372 E Ashtabula Street in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
66 S Grand Oaks Ave 1
66 S Grand Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Rose Court - Property Id: 278616 Apartment Amenities: Gated entrance. Private balconies or patios. Covered Parking - (two car) Pool with patio at the rear of the property. Laundry rooms. Central heating and air. Ceiling fans in bedroom. Stove/Oven.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Madison Heights
1 Unit Available
382 E. California Blvd. #107
382 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom on California - Beautiful 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo on California Boulevard. 1200 square feet, comes with stove, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, stone counters, wood floors, central air and heat.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
120 Sierra Madre
120 Sierra Madre Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1276 sqft
Well-Maintained 2bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo for Lease! Located at South East Pasadena! Very Nice open floor plan features wood style flooring throughout living room and Dining area. An ample sized balcony next to the Dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Bungalow Heaven
1 Unit Available
1067 N Holliston Avenue
1067 North Holliston Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1675 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home on a beautiful tree lined street located in the prestigious Bungalow Heaven District of Pasadena.

June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pasadena rents decline sharply over the past month

Pasadena rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $1,617 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,078 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pasadena over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pasadena

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pasadena, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pasadena is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $2,078 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% decline in Pasadena.
    • While rents in Pasadena fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Pasadena is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

