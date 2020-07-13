All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Pasadena

25 S Oak Knoll Ave · (505) 207-0507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 001-315 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,418

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 001-524 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,612

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 001-212 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-301 · Avail. Aug 3

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 001-303 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Pasadena.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
package receiving
pet friendly
Avalon Pasadena is surrounded by hundreds of restaurants and is close to shopping on South Lake Avenue and Old Town Pasadena. These studio, 1, and 2 bedroom, Pasadena apartments offer special features that include newly renovated decorative niches and architectural elements typically reserved for single-family homes. Avalon Pasadena features a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi in common areas, and 4th and 5th floor sundecks and grill area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500 + (Depending on credit)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Underground parking Garage: 1 Bedroom: 1 space included in lease; 2 Bedroom: 2 spaces included with lease; Additional space: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Pasadena have any available units?
Avalon Pasadena has 5 units available starting at $2,418 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Pasadena have?
Some of Avalon Pasadena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Pasadena currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Pasadena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Pasadena pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Pasadena is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Pasadena offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Pasadena offers parking.
Does Avalon Pasadena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Pasadena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Pasadena have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Pasadena has a pool.
Does Avalon Pasadena have accessible units?
No, Avalon Pasadena does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Pasadena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Pasadena has units with dishwashers.
