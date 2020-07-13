Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed business center elevator parking garage hot tub package receiving pet friendly

Avalon Pasadena is surrounded by hundreds of restaurants and is close to shopping on South Lake Avenue and Old Town Pasadena. These studio, 1, and 2 bedroom, Pasadena apartments offer special features that include newly renovated decorative niches and architectural elements typically reserved for single-family homes. Avalon Pasadena features a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi in common areas, and 4th and 5th floor sundecks and grill area.