110 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, CA with hardwood floors
Well, well, look at you. You’ve packed your SPF 3000 and year-round summer clothes and you’ve decided to join the ranks of the California-cool in Pasadena. We’ve got to admit, we’re a bit envious. One of greater Los Angeles’s most eclectic and aesthetic areas, Pasadena is a primo living locale for Southern Californians lucky enough to call the “City of Roses” home. Ready to take the plunge and score yourself the perfect Pasadena pad? Then read on because we’ve got you covered …
Each New Year’s Day, millions of viewers whose own cities resemble glorified ice skating rinks tune in to watch the Tournament of Roses Parade in perpetually sunny Pasadena. Why, you ask, do they torture themselves like this? We’re not sure, but our best guess is that it reminds them that, at least somewhere in the world, the flowers are always in bloom and loud, tropical shirts never go out of fashion (So why not retire that snow shovel once and for all and join the eternally sun-tanned in the much, much, much greener pastures of Pasadena?).
The city also hosts the annual Rose Bowl football game, and has hosted five Super Bowls. Because of the city’s idyllic weather conditions, parades (the offbeat Doo Dah Parade each spring is arguably more entertaining than its New Year’s Day counterpart), and proximity to L.A., something big is almost always going on somewhere in the city.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pasadena renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.