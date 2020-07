Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage package receiving game room internet access pool table

Acappella Apartments in Pasadena, CA offers newly renovated homes just blocks from Colorado Blvd. Take delight in our serene courtyards with ample seating areas, lush landscaping, barbecue grills and gorgeous Italian lighting. Our renovated homes feature new cabinetry doors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Enjoy our resident clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Convenient to the I-210, I-134 and walking distance to Old Town Pasadena and the Metro Gold Line Station. Now you can breathe easy since we've made the move to smoke-free living.