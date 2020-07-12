/
172 Apartments for rent in South Lake, Pasadena, CA
7 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
3 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
1 Unit Available
1299 Cordova Street
1299 Cordova Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
With secure entry to the building and gated parking for 1 dedicated underground space, this 1 bedroom condominium 1 bathroom condominium is a great opportunity.
1 Unit Available
840 E Green Street
840 East Green Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1303 sqft
Located in Pasadena's most coveted and highly walkable Prado on Lake Avenue, this upgraded corner unit creates a sense of sophisticated comfort with soaring ceilings emphasized by new pendant lamps and track lighting.
1 Unit Available
920 Granite Drive
920 Granite Drive, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1770 sqft
This luxurious single level condominium is located in Pasadena’s desirable South Lake Business District.
1 Unit Available
209 S Michigan Avenue
209 South Michigan Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$825
100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Only 2 blocks from CAL-TECH! Welcome home to your private room in this 5 BD 2 BA shared house with 2 KITCHENS and a designated laundry room. The rent price is for ROOM #4 only.
35 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
26 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,365
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
19 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
10 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,162
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
15 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,079
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
5 Units Available
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,423
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
10 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,135
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,518
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
21 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
27 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,932
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,133
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
7 Units Available
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Knoll Apartments offers a unique building design that offers a more open-space environment. Located in the heart of Pasadena, our community features a manicured landscape, private swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area.
2 Units Available
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena.
5 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
7 Units Available
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,625
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
955 sqft
Madison Court Apartments is located blocks from Old Town Pasadena, where you can enjoy theatres, restaurants and shopping.
6 Units Available
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,825
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
586 sqft
We offer a stylish community that combines nostalgic character with newly renovated modern convenience. Brookmore Apartments were originally built in the 1920s but were completely renovated in 2013.
1 Unit Available
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
296 N Oakland Ave is a 25-unit fully renovated beautiful community located in the highly desirable City of Pasadena, CA.
2 Units Available
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
945 sqft
Welcome home to Monarch Terrace Apartments, in beautiful Pasadena. These Pasadena Apartments are located just off the Metro Gold Line between Allen and Lake Stations, and the 134 and 210 freeways with connections to the 2 and the 110.
4 Units Available
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
1 Unit Available
265 E California Blvd 265-A
265 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olive Tree Lane Apartments - Property Id: 301458 Nestled at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains Pasadena sits about ten miles northeast of Downtown Los Angeles.
