Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

67 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pasadena, CA

Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Pasadena
24 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
7 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,013
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,825
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
125 N. Raymond Ave. #211
125 North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft in Old Town Pasadena, historic building, designer furnishings, Virtual Tour - Live in a piece of Pasadena history in the chi chi Raymond Renaissance building in Old Town Pasadena.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1041 Milwaukee Ave
1041 Milwaukee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1038 sqft
Furnished House in Nice Highland Park Neighborhood Available for Short Term Lease! - This is a great opportunity to live in this great Highland Park neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
San Marino
1 Unit Available
1410 San Marino Avenue
1410 San Marino Avenue, San Marino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,680
3792 sqft
Beautiful and updated two story colonial style house located in the heart of San Marino. The marble entryway opens up to curved staircase and grand chandelier.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Vineyard
18 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
City Center
30 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
5508 York Blvd
5508 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23
1008 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE APRIL 30TH (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glassell Park
1 Unit Available
3827 W Ave 41 #17
3827 West Avenue 41, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1319 sqft
Fully-furnished 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhouse in Glassell Park: - Indulge your bohemian creativity in this fully-furnished artisanal retreat. Located in Glassell Park, this 3-bed, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Citrus Grove
1 Unit Available
701 E Harvard Street
701 East Harvard Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Stop by and fall in love with this tri-level Townhouse in one of the best Glendale neighborhoods! Just walking distance from Americana and Glendale Galleria.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue
2051 Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
638 sqft
Beautiful and tranquil rear unit surrounded by fruit trees and a sprawling lawn. One bedroom and 1 bathroom guest house fully furnished with all the comforts of a cozy home. Very private with updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Glassell Park
1 Unit Available
3713 Roderick Road
3713 Roderick Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1248 sqft
Charming furnished 1926 house with fireplace, dining room, living room, W/D, dishwasher, wall AC's, french doors open to front porch. Back yard and front yard are enclosed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Historic Cultural
1 Unit Available
616 Park Row Drive
616 Park View Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
765 sqft
Dream location surrounded by nature and conveniently close to DTLA. Inside Elysian Park with stunning views out your front door. Imagine having all the perks of the park at your convenience. This is a unique find that has been recently remodeled.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
250 N Primrose Avenue
250 North Primrose Avenue, Monrovia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,400
5008 sqft
The Oaks is a Queen Anne Victorian built for William Monroe, founder of Monrovia. Combining old-world charm with modern upgrades, this elegant home offers 16 rooms, many with 12-foot ceilings and 5 decorative fireplaces in over 5000 sq. ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
723 Fairview Avenue
723 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999.
Results within 10 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
218 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,521
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,794
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,859
1123 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
213 Units Available
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,476
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,625
3360 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Circa is a new collection of luxury apartments, unlike anything Downtown Los Angeles has seen before.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
42 Units Available
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,720
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1125 sqft
Conveniently located close to FIDM, Wild Living Foods, and Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County. Community has vehicle-charging stations, common Wi-Fi, and pool. Residents enjoy units with balcony, kitchen backsplash, and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westlake
17 Units Available
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.

June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pasadena rents decline sharply over the past month

Pasadena rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $1,617 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,078 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pasadena over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pasadena

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pasadena, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pasadena is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $2,078 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% decline in Pasadena.
    • While rents in Pasadena fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Pasadena is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

