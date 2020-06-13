Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

144 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,866
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Pasadena
33 Units Available
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,648
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Downtown Pasadena
11 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,106
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,060
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Lake
5 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lower Arroyo
2 Units Available
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Pasadena
25 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,006
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Downtown Pasadena
14 Units Available
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,267
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,223
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,820
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,013
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,014
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
PresidentStreets
3 Units Available
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the foothills of the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, is the charming Foothills at Eaton Canyon community. Here, traditional and style meet with modern conveniences and distinguished interior amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,625
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
953 sqft
Madison Court Apartments is located blocks from Old Town Pasadena, where you can enjoy theatres, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 22 at 01:22pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Michilinda Park
1 Unit Available
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Catania
277 Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
2253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Catania is an inviting collection of thirty-three luxurious, modern and spacious apartments located within a short walk of Old Town Pasadena. Soaring ceilings and walls of windows showcasing spectacular views exude urban high-end living in Pasadena.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Oaks
1 Unit Available
Oakland Summit
650 North Oakland Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,450
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Oakland Summit Apartments is located on a tree-lined, residential street near the heart of Pasadena. This gated community is located north of interstate 210 in Pasadena, and features mostly studio apartments.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
South Lake
1 Unit Available
1127 E Del Mar Boulevard
1127 East Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
844 sqft
Contemporary and updated condo within close proximity of Caltech, South Lake Shopping District and the Metro Gold Line.
City Guide for Pasadena, CA

Well, well, look at you. You’ve packed your SPF 3000 and year-round summer clothes and you’ve decided to join the ranks of the California-cool in Pasadena. We’ve got to admit, we’re a bit envious. One of greater Los Angeles’s most eclectic and aesthetic areas, Pasadena is a primo living locale for Southern Californians lucky enough to call the “City of Roses” home. Ready to take the plunge and score yourself the perfect Pasadena pad? Then read on because we’ve got you covered …

Each New Year’s Day, millions of viewers whose own cities resemble glorified ice skating rinks tune in to watch the Tournament of Roses Parade in perpetually sunny Pasadena. Why, you ask, do they torture themselves like this? We’re not sure, but our best guess is that it reminds them that, at least somewhere in the world, the flowers are always in bloom and loud, tropical shirts never go out of fashion (So why not retire that snow shovel once and for all and join the eternally sun-tanned in the much, much, much greener pastures of Pasadena?).

The city also hosts the annual Rose Bowl football game, and has hosted five Super Bowls. Because of the city’s idyllic weather conditions, parades (the offbeat Doo Dah Parade each spring is arguably more entertaining than its New Year’s Day counterpart), and proximity to L.A., something big is almost always going on somewhere in the city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pasadena, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pasadena renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

