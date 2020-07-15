Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

296 N Oakland Ave is a 25-unit fully renovated beautiful community located in the highly desirable City of Pasadena, CA. Conveniently located near the Pasadena Playhouse District, this two-story garden style apartment community offers a beautifully manicured center courtyard complete with new drought-tolerant landscaping. It offers an excellent curb appeal complete with controlled entrance and intercom system. Each apartment home has been completely replaced with new luxury wood flooring, smooth ceiling complete with recessed lighting, mini split a/c system, double-pane windows throughout, new entry and interior doors, new kitchen complete with new cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel sinks, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry machine (washer-dryer or stack-up), new tiled bathroom with bathroom vanity cabinets, ceiling fans in bedroom with mirrored closet doors, and more! Contact us today and let us help you find your new apartment home!