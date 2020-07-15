All apartments in Pasadena
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
296 N Oakland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

296 N Oakland

296 North Oakland Avenue · (818) 875-5431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

296 North Oakland Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 296 N Oakland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
296 N Oakland Ave is a 25-unit fully renovated beautiful community located in the highly desirable City of Pasadena, CA. Conveniently located near the Pasadena Playhouse District, this two-story garden style apartment community offers a beautifully manicured center courtyard complete with new drought-tolerant landscaping. It offers an excellent curb appeal complete with controlled entrance and intercom system. Each apartment home has been completely replaced with new luxury wood flooring, smooth ceiling complete with recessed lighting, mini split a/c system, double-pane windows throughout, new entry and interior doors, new kitchen complete with new cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel sinks, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry machine (washer-dryer or stack-up), new tiled bathroom with bathroom vanity cabinets, ceiling fans in bedroom with mirrored closet doors, and more! Contact us today and let us help you find your new apartment home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Gated Carport Parking. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 N Oakland have any available units?
296 N Oakland has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 296 N Oakland have?
Some of 296 N Oakland's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 N Oakland currently offering any rent specials?
296 N Oakland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 N Oakland pet-friendly?
Yes, 296 N Oakland is pet friendly.
Does 296 N Oakland offer parking?
Yes, 296 N Oakland offers parking.
Does 296 N Oakland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 296 N Oakland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 N Oakland have a pool?
No, 296 N Oakland does not have a pool.
Does 296 N Oakland have accessible units?
No, 296 N Oakland does not have accessible units.
Does 296 N Oakland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 N Oakland has units with dishwashers.
