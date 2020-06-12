212 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pasadena, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lower Arroyo
2 Units Available
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,145
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,018
1833 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 22 at 01:22pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
640 E. Walnut Street
640 Walnut Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1647 sqft
640 E. Walnut Street Available 07/03/20 Great 3 bedroom Townhome close to downtown Pasadena - This clean, neutral, updated home is available for immediate move in. This home is close to shopping, walking, hiking, quick access to the 210 Freeway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1723 E. Whitefield Rd.
1723 Whitefield Rd, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1500 sqft
Tudor Style House for Rent, 3 Bed Newly Renovated.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Casa Grande
1 Unit Available
2459 Loma Vista St
2459 Loma Vista Street, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1364 sqft
Fabulous Townhouse in Mountain Park Villas in Pasadena! - This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse is located in Pasadena, on a tree lined street close to Victory Park and 210 fwy. There are 3 levels to this home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Linda Vista
1 Unit Available
1375 Chamberlin Rd
1375 Chamberlain Rd, Pasadena, CA
1375 Chamberlin Rd Available 06/20/20 Three Bedroom Home in Pasadena, CA! - Rent $4,700 Security Deposit $4,700 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1,880 Sq Ft Owner pays only for gardener and pest control Hardwood floors Granite Counter tops Large Balcony off

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
99 N Greenwood Avenue
99 North Greenwood Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1408 sqft
Newly remodeled cozy front unit of a Triplex in a very convenient location. This 2 Bed + Den and 1.75 Bath unit has the Single Family Residence layout. It has a private front fenced yard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
1054 Worcester Avenue
1054 Worcester Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=74JWFhT9mkX&mls=1Charm abounds in this outstanding 2 story Colonial Revival home in the historically designated neighborhood of Garfield Heights. Built in 1906,this 5 bd, 3 bth home features 2752 sq.ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
239 S Marengo Avenue
239 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1547 sqft
Stylish Luxury condo in midtown Pasadena. Your contemporary, spacious and serene home base near the heart of Pasadena.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lamanda Park
1 Unit Available
66 N Allen Avenue
66 Allen Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1640 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Pasadena, this spacioustownhouse offers lush landscaping & an elegantMediterranean design. Discover both rich maplehardwood & marble flooring, sky-high celilings, &high-end granite counters in the chef's kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2340 Brigden Road
2340 Brigden Road, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2500 sqft
This house is an architectural masterpiece.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Hastings Ranch
1 Unit Available
1445 Riviera Drive
1445 Riviera Drive, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
1802 sqft
Lovely new Renovated Pool home located at Upper Hastings Ranch area in Pasadena. 3 bedroom & 2 baths +one office room. The house is fully renovated Laminated new wood flooring , new paint, new upgraded bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Downtown Pasadena
1 Unit Available
493 S Euclid Avenue
493 South Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1370 sqft
Centrally located Pasadena townhouse with easy access to the 110 and 210 freeways and a walking score of 90! It features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, an attached direct access 2 car garage with storage, front and rear patio.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
South Lake
1 Unit Available
201 S Michigan Avenue
201 South Michigan Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Available now! Only 2 blocks from CAL-TECH! Welcome home to your private room in this 4 BD 2 BA house.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Pasadena
1 Unit Available
707 Orange Grove Ter
707 Orange Grove Terrace, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2457 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing home in South Pasadena school district! - Property Id: 297413 This mid-century style home is on a quiet cul-de-sac street off of S. Orange Grove Blvd.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
PresidentStreets
1 Unit Available
2011 Minoru Drive
2011 Minoru Drive, Altadena, CA
Charming recently renovated 1935 character home with guest house. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms living room with bay window and fireplace, dining room, breakfast room and sunny kitchen with tile counters and floors and W/D hookup.

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Altadena
1 Unit Available
2195 N Hill Avenue
2195 North Hill Avenue, Altadena, CA
Set back from the street for ultimate privacy, this Monterey Colonial Revival is graced by many original details with beamed ceilings, wrought iron and inlaid Spanish tiles.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
San Marino
1 Unit Available
1410 San Marino Avenue
1410 San Marino Avenue, San Marino, CA
Beautiful and updated two story colonial style house located in the heart of San Marino. The marble entryway opens up to curved staircase and grand chandelier.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
San Marino
1 Unit Available
521 La Paz Drive
521 La Paz Drive, San Pasqual, CA
This stunning two-story home, completed in 2018 with ground-up construction, was designed by Carl Anders Troedsson and built by Premier General Contractors Inc.

June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pasadena rents decline sharply over the past month

Pasadena rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $1,617 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,078 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pasadena over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pasadena

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pasadena, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pasadena is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $2,078 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% decline in Pasadena.
    • While rents in Pasadena fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Pasadena is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

