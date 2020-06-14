122 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, CA with garage
Well, well, look at you. You’ve packed your SPF 3000 and year-round summer clothes and you’ve decided to join the ranks of the California-cool in Pasadena. We’ve got to admit, we’re a bit envious. One of greater Los Angeles’s most eclectic and aesthetic areas, Pasadena is a primo living locale for Southern Californians lucky enough to call the “City of Roses” home. Ready to take the plunge and score yourself the perfect Pasadena pad? Then read on because we’ve got you covered …
Each New Year’s Day, millions of viewers whose own cities resemble glorified ice skating rinks tune in to watch the Tournament of Roses Parade in perpetually sunny Pasadena. Why, you ask, do they torture themselves like this? We’re not sure, but our best guess is that it reminds them that, at least somewhere in the world, the flowers are always in bloom and loud, tropical shirts never go out of fashion (So why not retire that snow shovel once and for all and join the eternally sun-tanned in the much, much, much greener pastures of Pasadena?).
The city also hosts the annual Rose Bowl football game, and has hosted five Super Bowls. Because of the city’s idyllic weather conditions, parades (the offbeat Doo Dah Parade each spring is arguably more entertaining than its New Year’s Day counterpart), and proximity to L.A., something big is almost always going on somewhere in the city.
Pasadena apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.