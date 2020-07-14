Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed garage on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system bike storage smoke-free community

Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena. With its well-manicured garden and inviting courtyard - complete with a swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area - our apartment homes offer city living with a small-community feel.The Franklin House Apartments are located just two blocks from trendy South Lake Avenue making it a short distance away from many fine restaurants and shopping. Also within a short distance are Paseo Colorado – an outdoor mall with restaurants, theaters, and shopping, Old Town Pasadena, California Institute of Technology (CalTech), Huntington Gardens, Pasadena City College, the Rose Bowl, Farmers Markets, and Community Centers. Easy Freeway access to the 210 and 134.