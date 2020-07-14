All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Franklin House Apartments

250 South Oak Knoll Avenue · (626) 427-0061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Franklin House Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
alarm system
bike storage
smoke-free community
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena. With its well-manicured garden and inviting courtyard - complete with a swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area - our apartment homes offer city living with a small-community feel.The Franklin House Apartments are located just two blocks from trendy South Lake Avenue making it a short distance away from many fine restaurants and shopping. Also within a short distance are Paseo Colorado – an outdoor mall with restaurants, theaters, and shopping, Old Town Pasadena, California Institute of Technology (CalTech), Huntington Gardens, Pasadena City College, the Rose Bowl, Farmers Markets, and Community Centers. Easy Freeway access to the 210 and 134.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant over age of 18
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: Initial deposit $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: Under 25 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. One parking.
Storage Details: Extra storage $10 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Franklin House Apartments have any available units?
Franklin House Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Franklin House Apartments have?
Some of Franklin House Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Franklin House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Franklin House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Franklin House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Franklin House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Franklin House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Franklin House Apartments offers parking.
Does Franklin House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Franklin House Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Franklin House Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Franklin House Apartments has a pool.
Does Franklin House Apartments have accessible units?
No, Franklin House Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Franklin House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Franklin House Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

