Oceanside, CA
3541 Mira Pacific Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3541 Mira Pacific Dr.

3541 Mira Pacific Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3541 Mira Pacific Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bd/1 Ba duplex in Costa Serena 55+ Senior Community- All occupants must be 55+ to reside here. - ALL RESIDENTS MUST BE 55+ YEARS OF AGE.

AVAILABLE TO VIEW BY APPOINTMENT.
Move In Early January.

Youll enjoy gentle breezes at this fully-remodeled home in quiet senior neighborhood. Enjoy an updated bathroom and kitchen, all appliances (gas range/oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer), and high-quality paint and other finishes. Mini-blinds already installed.

The home is tiled throughout and includes a small hobby room, fully-enclosed and carpeted patio, and exterior storage unit with space for your bikes, tools, and extra items so you can garage your car. See photos for further details.

Large, private backyard with fruit trees and very low maintenance!

Security deposit is $2000; one pet allowed with additional deposit and owner approval.

Call Frank Lucente, Property Manager, to schedule your private walk-through.

760-496-7969

Traust Property Management

(RLNE4571206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. have any available units?
3541 Mira Pacific Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. have?
Some of 3541 Mira Pacific Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3541 Mira Pacific Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. offers parking.
Does 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. have a pool?
No, 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3541 Mira Pacific Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
