3541 Mira Pacific Dr.

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bd/1 Ba duplex in Costa Serena 55+ Senior Community- All occupants must be 55+ to reside here. - ALL RESIDENTS MUST BE 55+ YEARS OF AGE.



AVAILABLE TO VIEW BY APPOINTMENT.

Move In Early January.



Youll enjoy gentle breezes at this fully-remodeled home in quiet senior neighborhood. Enjoy an updated bathroom and kitchen, all appliances (gas range/oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer), and high-quality paint and other finishes. Mini-blinds already installed.



The home is tiled throughout and includes a small hobby room, fully-enclosed and carpeted patio, and exterior storage unit with space for your bikes, tools, and extra items so you can garage your car. See photos for further details.



Large, private backyard with fruit trees and very low maintenance!



Security deposit is $2000; one pet allowed with additional deposit and owner approval.



Call Frank Lucente, Property Manager, to schedule your private walk-through.



760-496-7969



Traust Property Management



(RLNE4571206)