94 Apartments For Rent Near San Diego State University

31 Units Available
Grantville
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,912
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1135 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
17 Units Available
Grantville
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,987
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
10 Units Available
La Mesa
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
11 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have electronic thermostats and high-speed internet. Complex has a resort-style pool and spa. Located near Mission Trails Regional Park. Several public transit options nearby.
1 Unit Available
College East
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,415
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Solstice Apartment Homes, you are within minutes of San Diego State University, shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways.
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,487
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue, La Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal pool and impeccable landscaping. Apartments have patio or balcony, black appliances, and breakfast bar. Great location, minutes from Mission Trails Regional Park.
7 Units Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
645 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
1 Unit Available
Rolando
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
5 Units Available
College West
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,459
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,834
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
1 Unit Available
College East
5227 E Falls View Dr
5227 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2200 sqft
5 bedroom 3 baths remodeled house steps away from SDSU campus. Remodeled with Granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. All 3 bathrooms have been remodeled. Includes Fridge x2, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
3980 60th Street Unit 41
3980 60th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1041 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
1 Unit Available
College East
6249 Adobe Dr
6249 Adobe Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2100 sqft
5 Bedroom Single Story Home in San Diego is Spacious, Large Den is currently used as a 5th bedroom (double). Very close to SDSU and freeway. Backyard backs up to the SDSU Parking garage. Large bedrooms kitchen and living rooms.
1 Unit Available
San Carlos
6836 Hyde Park Dr #H
6836 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1252 sqft
2 Bed - 2 Bath Single Story Condo; Upstairs Corner Unit in San Diego - Single story condo at the Brentwood complex; upstairs corner unit with 2-off street parking spaces. This unit has new carpet and new vinyl flooring.
1 Unit Available
City Heights
4210 52nd Street Unit 203
4210 52nd Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
843 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 Unit Available
El Cerrito
4540 60th St #212
4540 60th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
868 sqft
60TH - CHARMING CONDO NEAR SDSU! - Available on 3/27/20 Great 2 bedroom condo in College area close to SDSU. Highly upgraded with granite slab counter tops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
College East
4938 Art St
4938 Art Street, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,950
1900 sqft
6 bedroom plenty of living space with good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Mounted TV in the Livingroom included. New energy efficient LED ceiling Fans Installed in every room. 2 car Detached garage and long Driveway. Newly renovated Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
3635 Nassau Dr
3635 Nassau Drive, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,820
2000 sqft
Large 4B/3BA+Office (optional 5th bedroom) w/ A/C and Large Yard near SDSU! - AVAILABLE JULY 14! This extra large (approx 2000 square feet) home is just minutes away from San Diego State University and walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
Del Cerro
6082 Caminito De La Taza
6082 Caminito De La Taza, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1980 sqft
Well Maintained 2B/2.5BA House w/ Sweeping Views & Attached Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautifully maintained 2B/2.5BA house located high on a hill in Del Cerro with sweeping views of San Diego.
1 Unit Available
College West
5567 Mary Lane Dr
5567 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
2000 sqft
6 bedroom, 3 fully Remodeled bathrooms, 2 car garage with a New HOT TUB across the street from SDSU Campus. Never miss a class at this home directly across the street from San Diego State University Campus.
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
7780 Parkway Dr.
7780 Parkway Drive, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1321 sqft
Located in the Parkway Manor HOA just off Parkway Dr in La Mesa, this spacious 3br 2ba unit will be available soon!! The community offers plenty of guest parking, well maintained grounds and access to the community pool & spa.