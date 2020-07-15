/
SDMIRAMAR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:45 AM
37 Apartments For Rent Near San Diego Miramar College
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Mira Mesa
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1321 sqft
High ceilings, fireplace and full washer/dryer. Luxury amenities include sand volleyball court, resort and lap-style pools. Close to I-15 and Los Penasquitos Canyon. Within easy walk to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
26 Units Available
Mira Mesa
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,763
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
980 sqft
The Mira Mesa Park and huge shopping center along Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard are both convenient to this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 05:55 PM
10 Units Available
Miramar Ranch North
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments in San Diego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 06:04 PM
8 Units Available
Scripps Ranch
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
938 sqft
Visit Scripps Landing today to fully grasp the beauty of this notable community. The central location of Scripps Ranch, along with its character and easy access to shopping, make it a prime destination.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Mira Mesa
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,674
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,817
1279 sqft
Modern apartments with gas fireplaces, designer finishes and built-in media niche. Located close to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, as well as other recreational activities. Units have washer/dryers and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Mira Mesa
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,773
1253 sqft
Located in Mira Mesa, close to grocery shopping and fine dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with grand entryways and lots of natural sunlight. Courtyard and picnic areas.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Mira Mesa
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
950 sqft
The Mira Mesa Mall is within walking distance of this property, so no parking difficulties during the holidays. Onsite amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse. Units have their own patio or balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Mira Mesa
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
954 sqft
Experience comfort with air conditioning and a balcony or patio in every unit. Relaxing apartment community amenities include pool and hot tub. Located near Camino Ruiz Plaza and Sandburg Park for convenient shopping and recreation.
Last updated July 15 at 12:38 AM
4 Units Available
Scripps Ranch
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
980 sqft
Pet-friendly community conveniently located near award-winning schools and local shopping venues. Features large, spacious apartments with crown molding, walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. On-site leasing office, 24-hour maintenance and relaxing swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Scripps Ranch
11635 Miro Circle
11635 Miro Circle, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1753 sqft
Scripps Ranch, 11635 Miro Cr, AC, Gas Log Fireplace, 2 Car Gar, Community Pool and Spa! - Beautiful 2 story end unit located in the sought after Miro / Ravel development of Scripps Ranch.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
9979 Maya Linda Rd Unit #54
9979 Maya Linda Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
990 sqft
9979 Maya Linda Rd Unit #54 Available 07/21/20 2BD 2BA Condo in Mira Mesa - **Just Listed** Conveniently located in Mira Mesa this upstairs unit offers lots of privacy with no upstairs/downstairs neighbors and a tandem 2 car garage *Like new
Last updated July 15 at 05:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Scripps Ranch
10832 Scripps Ranch Bl
10832 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1401 sqft
Located in the Monarch at Scripps Ranch, this spacious 2br 2ba will be available early-mid July! Parking will be a breeze with the 2-car tandem garage – the garage is so deep that you can fit 2 full size vehicles and still have space for extra
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
9562 Carroll Canyon Road
9562 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
604 sqft
WATER AND TRASH INCLUDED. Lovely and spacious top floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Carroll Canyon Gardens community. Beautiful hardwood floors in the kitchen, new carpet in the living room and bedroom.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
8405 Summerdale Rd Unit A
8405 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1542 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2-Story Townhome in Heart of Mira Mesa - Rarely available 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
8445 Westmore Road
8445 Westmore Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
One year lease. $1800 per month for the first 6 months, then $1890 for the remaining lease. Water is included. Must have good credit. On first floor. spacious balcony. Gas stove. Bright and airy corner lot. Laundry facility is in the complex.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
9408 Questa Pointe
9408 Questa Pointe, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2322 sqft
Westview's premium development, former Tampico model on elevated lot backing landscaped open space. Interior features hardwood floors, crown molding, granite counters, open flow layout for premium enjoyment.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
8321 Gold Coast Dr Unit 3
8321 Gold Coast Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1248 sqft
8321 Gold Coast Dr Unit 3 Available 08/12/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND ENCLOSED YARD - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has central heat & air, fenced in backyard with all appliances included.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
9586 Carroll Canyon Road #264
9586 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
604 sqft
Updated Condo Available Now in Desirable Mira Mesa - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
8968 Menkar Rd
8968 Menkar Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1406 sqft
8968 Menkar Rd Available 07/24/20 One Story 3 Bed! - One story single family home with 3 bedrooms/2 baths! Separate master suite has private patio access.
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Scripps Ranch
10219 Caminito Pitaya
10219 Caminito Pitaya, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1785 sqft
Safely view this home with a self guided tour or a virtual tour: Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N7aMfGmi342 West end of Scripps Ranch with a peaceful view overlooking open space. Large open floor plan.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
8512 Summerdale Rd #35
8512 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
907 sqft
Best Deal in Mira Mesa! - Best Deal in Mira Mesa! Great 2 bedrooms 2 baths 1st floor unit! Conveniently located off Camino Ruiz and Westmore Easy access to all freeway, parks and schools Amazed by the short distance to Sorrento Valley, Del Mar, La
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
10198 Caminito Mulege
10198 Caminito Mulege, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1264 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom(Upstairs) town home with Large patio*Rermodeled :Newer dual pane windows throughout,New kitchen and S.
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mira Mesa
8215 Jade Coast Rd
8215 Jade Coast Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
503 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bath on 2nd floor in Mira Mesa. Pergo Floors, tile, stainless steel appliances which include Fridge, Dishwasher and stackable Washer/dryer. Granite countertops in kitchen. Community Pool and Gym.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Miramar Ranch North
9909 Scripps Westview Way #213
9909 Scripps Westview Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1052 sqft
Updated Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Condo! - This two bedroom and two bathroom condo features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances.