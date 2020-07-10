26 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA with move-in specials
Oceanside may be just the place for you. If you’re done California Dreamin’ and ready to start scouting for a rental in the O, let's go!
As always, try to visit any areas of interest in person (during both day and evening hours) before committing. Besides, it's not like you'll ever be home anyway, you'll be spending the majority of your free time sitting in your car - stuck in traffic on the 5.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Oceanside apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Oceanside apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.