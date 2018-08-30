Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oakland
Find more places like 7127 Favor St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oakland, CA
/
7127 Favor St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7127 Favor St.
7127 Favor Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
7127 Favor Street, Oakland, CA 94621
Hegenberger
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom SFR Coming Soon !!! - 3 Bedroom One Story House
Large Yard with Driveway
Washer & Dryer Hook ups
Near Public Transportation
(RLNE5738636)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7127 Favor St. have any available units?
7127 Favor St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oakland, CA
.
Is 7127 Favor St. currently offering any rent specials?
7127 Favor St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7127 Favor St. pet-friendly?
No, 7127 Favor St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oakland
.
Does 7127 Favor St. offer parking?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not offer parking.
Does 7127 Favor St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7127 Favor St. have a pool?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not have a pool.
Does 7127 Favor St. have accessible units?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7127 Favor St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7127 Favor St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue
Oakland, CA 94601
The Uptown
500 William St
Oakland, CA 94612
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
The Moran
570 21st Street
Oakland, CA 94612
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street
Oakland, CA 94612
Similar Pages
Oakland 1 Bedrooms
Oakland 2 Bedrooms
Oakland Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakland Pet Friendly Places
Oakland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
Fremont, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Concord, CA
Hayward, CA
Mountain View, CA
San Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Oakland
Koreatown Northgate
Longfellow
Piedmont Avenue
Claremont Elmwood
Produce And Waterfront
Merritt
Adams Point
Apartments Near Colleges
Mills College
Samuel Merritt University
Laney College
California College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law