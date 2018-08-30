All apartments in Oakland
7127 Favor St.

7127 Favor Street · No Longer Available
Location

7127 Favor Street, Oakland, CA 94621
Hegenberger

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom SFR Coming Soon !!! - 3 Bedroom One Story House
Large Yard with Driveway
Washer & Dryer Hook ups
Near Public Transportation

(RLNE5738636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7127 Favor St. have any available units?
7127 Favor St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakland, CA.
Is 7127 Favor St. currently offering any rent specials?
7127 Favor St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7127 Favor St. pet-friendly?
No, 7127 Favor St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland.
Does 7127 Favor St. offer parking?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not offer parking.
Does 7127 Favor St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7127 Favor St. have a pool?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not have a pool.
Does 7127 Favor St. have accessible units?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7127 Favor St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7127 Favor St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7127 Favor St. does not have units with air conditioning.
