Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:09 PM

142 Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Oakland
140 Units Available
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,375
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,750
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 09:14pm
Downtown Oakland
10 Units Available
Zo
330 17th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$3,265
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
922 sqft
Theres a buzz in the East Bay air. At Zo we hope to harness this energy.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Oakland
28 Units Available
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,369
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,489
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1268 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Koreatown-Northgate
22 Units Available
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,405
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
971 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Laney College
65 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,364
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,560
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,212
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Temescal
2 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Clawson
9 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,125
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,424
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Merritt
12 Units Available
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 19 at 02:05pm
Merritt
3 Units Available
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,995
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated December 15 at 02:15pm
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oak Center
1 Unit Available
960 16th Street
960 16th Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
960 16th Street Available 07/12/20 Amazing Oakland! Renovated rare 3 bedroom 3 bath flat w/stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors! - Rare remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath lower unit in a refurbished duplex.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hoover-Foster
1 Unit Available
2531 Martin Luther King Way
2531 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Large Balcony - MLK Berkeley Ready to Lease - Fully renovated, large 2 bed /1 bath apartment in Berkeley.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Longfellow
1 Unit Available
758 40th Street
758 40th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
758 40th Street Available 06/15/20 ONE BLOCK FROM BART! Beautiful sunny top floor flat, w/spacious rooms, remodeled kitchen, parking and laundry! - Top floor remodeled classic flat in great Temescal district close to BART and all great shops,

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
330 Vernon Street #105
330 Vernon Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
812 sqft
Advent- Beautiful Condo with direct pool access including a bonus room! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Merriwood
1 Unit Available
6288 Ruthland Road
6288 Ruthland Road, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2710 sqft
Contemporary Upper Broadway Terrace Four Bedroom Home - We are proud to present a charming contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for lease in the coveted Upper Broadway Terrace neighborhood of Oakland.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
338 Lenox Ave
338 Lenox Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
720 sqft
GREAT FEATURES -Best in Adams Point, across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and Gardens -Walk Score of 90 out of 100.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Prescott
1 Unit Available
867 Wood Street
867 Wood Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,850
435 sqft
Cute Mother-In-Law studio with shared garden - all utilities included - available June 15. The West Oakland BART is a 10 minute walk away. Downtown San Francisco is a quick commute. Uptown/Downtown Oakland and Jack London Sq.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lynn
1 Unit Available
1320 E 34th Street
1320 E 34th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1060 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a very walkable Lynn neighborhood in Oakland, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental comes complete with a balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Center
1 Unit Available
1440 Chestnut Street Unit D
1440 Chestnut St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
City Guide for Oakland, CA

"Growing up in northern California has had a big influence on my love and respect for the outdoors. When I lived in Oakland, we would think nothing of driving to Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz one day and then driving to the foothills of the Sierras the next day." - Tom Hanks

Having trouble with Craigslist Oakland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oakland, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

