Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

201 Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA with garage

Oakland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,560
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,212
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Temescal
2 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Clawson
9 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,125
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,424
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 19 at 02:05pm
Merritt
3 Units Available
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,995
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated December 15 at 02:15pm
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prescott
1 Unit Available
706 Zephyr Drive
706 Zephyr Dr, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1203 sqft
Come home to this chic and modern 3-level town home in a fantastic location! - 706 Zephyr Drive Oakland, CA 94608 Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to schedule a Lshosw Enjoy urban living, modern upgrades and a convenient commuting location in

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frick
1 Unit Available
2927 Havenscourt Blvd.
2927 Havenscourt Boulevard, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
768 sqft
2927 Havenscourt Blvd. Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom Single Family Home - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home will be coming available soon. Access to shopping Areas, Updated kitchen with counter tops. Attached Garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mosswood
1 Unit Available
429 38th Street
429 38th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
New 3bd/2ba, Two Car Garage Parking/ Bonus Rent! AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Be the first to live in this light filled, spacious three bedroom, two bath flat within walking distance to BART. Engineered hardwood floors are spread throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Peralta
1 Unit Available
655 12th Street #109
655 East 12th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
655 12th Street #109 Available 07/01/20 Chic Urban Living at Landmark Place - Downtown Oakland One Bedroom Coming Soon! - We are proud to offer for lease a one-plus bedroom, two full bathroom residence at the Landmark Place, a chic mid-rise

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastmont Hills
1 Unit Available
8010 Ney Ave
8010 Ney Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1008 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Hardwood Flooring Off Street Parking Laundry hook Ups Large Back Yard Detached Garage Gated.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
833 Erie street
833 Erie Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
Beautifully upgraded large 2 bdr unit in an excellent location! 833 - This beautifully remodeled upper level apartment features a remodeled kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances and beautiful counter tops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Oakland
1 Unit Available
1511 Jefferson St #313
1511 Jefferson Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1B1B Codo, Great Location, Rooftop, Views and 1 Parking Included! - Unit Features: * 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom * In-unit washer and dryer * Carpet flooring * Granite kitchen counters * Stainless Appliances * Large Closets * 1 parking space in garage

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Merriwood
1 Unit Available
6288 Ruthland Road
6288 Ruthland Road, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2710 sqft
Contemporary Upper Broadway Terrace Four Bedroom Home - We are proud to present a charming contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for lease in the coveted Upper Broadway Terrace neighborhood of Oakland.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakmore
1 Unit Available
4069 Waterhouse Road
4069 Waterhouse Road, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2600 sqft
4069 Waterhouse Road Available 07/10/20 Exceptional Oakmore Remodeled 1920'sHome Coming Soon! ! - Set back from the street on the crest of a long driveway, hidden by a magnificent hundred year old Oak tree stands an exceptional 1920's home, fully

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
6690 Outlook Ave
6690 Outlook Avenue, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1861 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Located in the Millsmont neighborhood and just minutes to and from Downtown Oakland, this unfurnished, 2-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cleveland Heights
1 Unit Available
351 Hanover Avenue
351 Hanover Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
650 sqft
LargeUpdated 1-bedroom and 1 bathroom located only 5 minutes from Lake Merritt. 351 Hanover Unit #204 is bright and spacious, fully updated with laminate floors, open space for modern look.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shafter
1 Unit Available
5242 Miles Avenue #A
5242 Miles Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
912 sqft
Sophisticated Rockridge Two Bedroom Condominium in Fourplex - We are proud to present for lease a modern, updated two bedroom and one bath Rockridge condominium near Elmwood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
1 Kelton Court 1E
1 Kelton Court, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Advent- Amazing Condo with cityscape views and direct access to Piedmont Avenue! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prescott
1 Unit Available
1201 Pine St APT 118
1201 Pine Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,550
843 sqft
Newer Lower Unit Pacific Cannery Loft - Enjoy this Pacific Cannery Loft. Great ground floor 2 level unit with private patio. Looks absolutely like new with serene view of the courtyard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmhurst Park
1 Unit Available
1252 96th Ave.
1252 96th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent - This 2 bedroom home is ready for move in !! Enjoy a gated yard and off street parking. Single story house. Private back yard. Attached Garage This one won't last long.
City Guide for Oakland, CA

"Growing up in northern California has had a big influence on my love and respect for the outdoors. When I lived in Oakland, we would think nothing of driving to Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz one day and then driving to the foothills of the Sierras the next day." - Tom Hanks

Having trouble with Craigslist Oakland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oakland, CA

Oakland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

