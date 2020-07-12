/
piedmont avenue
293 Apartments for rent in Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, CA
Last updated July 9 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,995
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4015 Howe Street
4015 Howe Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 BR in beautiful Piedmont Ave neighborhood - Beautiful, modern, newly renovated 1 BR Apartment located just 1 block from Piedmont Avenue, Oakland. 2nd level unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
75 Echo Avenue
75 Echo Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,845
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, furnished, 1 bathroom studio home property rental situated in the peaceful Piedmont Avenue neighborhood in Oakland.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
3779 Harrison Street
3779 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3779 Harrison Street in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3815 Harrison Street 104
3815 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
beautifully remodeled, parking - 1 month free rent - Property Id: 222453 The afternoon sun makes this apartment nice and cozy.
Results within 1 mile of Piedmont Avenue
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
39 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,263
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,659
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,454
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,854
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,456
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1045 sqft
Now Open! Stop in today to tour our apartments! Alexan Webster is perfectly located just minutes north of the dynamic uptown/downtown districts, and only a few blocks from beautiful Lake Merritt.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
349 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
193 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
180 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,735
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1086 sqft
Two Months Free PLUS $2,000 off for a limited time!! See Leasing Specialist for details.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,487
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,205
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
971 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 Clifton in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1201 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,075
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
5 Units Available
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,400
1292 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Telegraph Lofts project consisted of the conversion and renovation of the old Sears Roebuck building located on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, California.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
80 Units Available
Amelia
411 29th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,178
780 sqft
Amelia Apartments is located in a fabulous uptown Oakland location, with a walking score of 95.
