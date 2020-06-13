Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,935
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,629
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
22 Units Available
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,405
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
971 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,615
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,140
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1013 sqft
Centered in Oakland's historic Lakeside neighborhood, our Oakland apartments for rent will have you coming home to a culturally diverse mix of revitalization and established character.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Laney College
67 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,364
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,560
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,212
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Jingletown
8 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,999
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glen Highlands
3 Units Available
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,590
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Temescal
2 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
Clawson
9 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,125
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,424
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Koreatown-Northgate
33 Units Available
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,835
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1045 sqft
Now Open! Stop in today to tour our apartments! Alexan Webster is perfectly located just minutes north of the dynamic uptown/downtown districts, and only a few blocks from beautiful Lake Merritt.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merritt
12 Units Available
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Mosswood
349 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$3,045
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,375
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,245
976 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grand Lake
1 Unit Available
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
692 sqft
This neutral yet modern apartment is nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in the popular Grand Lake neighborhood. A couple of blocks from the vibrant Grand Avenue shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 19 at 02:05pm
Merritt
3 Units Available
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated December 15 at 02:15pm
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfax
1 Unit Available
5437 Trask St
5437 Trask Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
Cozy Remodeled Loft Style Studio Unit Available in Fairfax Neighborhood! - Open House: Sunday, January 14th from 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM (No Appt needed) Due to social distancing needs, only one party will be allowed to view unit at a time.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho San Antonio
1 Unit Available
2019 East 20th Street
2019 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
775 sqft
Beautifully remodeled LARGE 1,000sq ft 2 bedroom unit with a spectacular view of Oakland. Modern amenities gated entrances, include brand new stainless steal appliances, new flooring, furnished outdoor communal area, and on site laundry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
6618 Laird Ave
6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shafter
1 Unit Available
5242 Miles Avenue #A
5242 Miles Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
912 sqft
Sophisticated Rockridge Two Bedroom Condominium in Fourplex - We are proud to present for lease a modern, updated two bedroom and one bath Rockridge condominium near Elmwood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Gate
1 Unit Available
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B
5543 Fremont Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B Available 07/15/20 Top floor 3BD/2BA Apartment w/ Parking, Deck, Bike Shed, On-Site Laundry and Pet-Friendly! - Top floor of a lovely duplex with light flooding in from all sides, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with tub

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Longfellow
1 Unit Available
803 37th St
803 37th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 $1925/m Sunny unit in beautiful historic building - Property Id: 294378 Sunny 1-bed 1-bath in beautiful historic building. $1,925/month. Security deposit $1,925. Avail. 7/1/20. 1-yr lease. No pets. Non smoking. N.
City Guide for Oakland, CA

"Growing up in northern California has had a big influence on my love and respect for the outdoors. When I lived in Oakland, we would think nothing of driving to Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz one day and then driving to the foothills of the Sierras the next day." - Tom Hanks

Having trouble with Craigslist Oakland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oakland, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oakland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

