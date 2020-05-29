All apartments in Oakland
Orion
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Orion

Open Now until 6pm
255 9th Avenue · (510) 462-5946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
8 weeks free, $2,000 upfront and 6 month free parking! Reduced security deposit on approved credit. Call for more information.
Location

255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94606
Laney College

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$2,339

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,577

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,631

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,646

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 725 · Avail. now

$3,993

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 726 · Avail. now

$4,078

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 718 · Avail. now

$4,098

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1168 sqft

See 32+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orion.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
accessible
elevator
garage
bike storage
business center
game room
lobby
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY!

Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks. Orion Apartments in Oakland offers a generous variety of studios, one, two, three-bedrooms and townhome-style floor plans to choose from. Each complete with premium finishes including polished quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Our community is also filled with wonderful amenities including a coffee bar, a rooftop deck and so much more! This is breezy Bohemian living on the coast at its best—uncommonly comfortable and seamlessly connected at our luxury apartments in Oakland. Designed to breezily blend opportunities for urban convenience and community with moments of relaxing retreat, the amenities of this GreenPoint-rated building provide every comfort of a pet-friendly home…and beyond. If this sounds like your ideal way of living, visit our Orion apartments today and get a tour of our vibran

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: $700 - studio, $800 - one bedroom, $900 - two bedroom, $1200 - three bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orion have any available units?
Orion has 60 units available starting at $2,339 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Orion have?
Some of Orion's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orion currently offering any rent specials?
Orion is offering the following rent specials: 8 weeks free, $2,000 upfront and 6 month free parking! Reduced security deposit on approved credit. Call for more information.
Is Orion pet-friendly?
Yes, Orion is pet friendly.
Does Orion offer parking?
Yes, Orion offers parking.
Does Orion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orion have a pool?
No, Orion does not have a pool.
Does Orion have accessible units?
Yes, Orion has accessible units.
Does Orion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orion has units with dishwashers.
