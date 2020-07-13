125 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA

Apartment List
1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
179 Units Available
Glen Highlands
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
221 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
19th & Harrison
1889 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,395
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1054 sqft
19th and Harrison's studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are designed to be a beacon for East Bay's passionate residents. From Michelin-starred restaurants and big business to funky boutiques and hungry startups, Oakland is where it's at.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Clawson
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,484
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
983 sqft
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,735
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1086 sqft
Two Months Free PLUS $2,000 off for a limited time!! See Leasing Specialist for details.
1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,487
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 12:50pm
9 Units Available
Merritt
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,054
1700 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Jingletown
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
4 Units Available
Jingletown
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1202 sqft
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
136 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,325
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Glen Highlands
Maya
4045 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
700 sqft
Maya Apartments in Oakland, CA is where sophisticated design meets urban excellence.
1 of 17

Last updated July 2 at 08:21pm
2 Units Available
Bushrod
The Resonance
5614 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
800 sqft
Make this spacious studio with great light your new home base! The concrete floors with radiant floor heating invite you into the space with a full size kitchen featuring high end Samsung stainless steel appliances and designer fixtures.
1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
15 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,205
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
971 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
5 Units Available
Coliseum
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
937 sqft
Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Merritt
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Temescal
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1201 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Shafter
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,075
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Fremont
Rose on Bond
1638 47th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,598
2049 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rose on Bond in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
3 Units Available
Prescott
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,615
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1013 sqft
Centered in Oakland's historic Lakeside neighborhood, our Oakland apartments for rent will have you coming home to a culturally diverse mix of revitalization and established character.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
5 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,400
1292 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Telegraph Lofts project consisted of the conversion and renovation of the old Sears Roebuck building located on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, California.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
80 Units Available
Pill Hill
Amelia
411 29th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,178
780 sqft
Amelia Apartments is located in a fabulous uptown Oakland location, with a walking score of 95.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
1 of 33

Last updated June 18 at 04:12pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Zo
330 17th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,800
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
922 sqft
Theres a buzz in the East Bay air. At Zo we hope to harness this energy.
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Grand Lake
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,395
692 sqft
This neutral yet modern apartment is nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in the popular Grand Lake neighborhood. A couple of blocks from the vibrant Grand Avenue shops and restaurants.

July 2020 Oakland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oakland Rent Report. Oakland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oakland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oakland rents declined moderately over the past month

Oakland rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oakland stand at $1,747 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,195 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Oakland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Oakland over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oakland

    As rents have fallen moderately in Oakland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oakland is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Oakland's median two-bedroom rent of $2,195 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oakland fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oakland than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Oakland is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

