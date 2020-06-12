/
3 bedroom apartments
161 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA
Downtown Oakland
100 Units Available
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,624
1338 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Produce and Waterfront
50 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,875
904 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Produce and Waterfront
11 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,332
1406 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Koreatown-Northgate
34 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
1357 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,482
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Clawson
9 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1323 sqft
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,220
1421 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Mosswood
352 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,635
1703 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Laney College
68 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,720
1378 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Glen Highlands
177 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,550
1433 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Montclair
1 Unit Available
7086 Sayre Drive
7086 Sayre Drive, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7086 Sayre Drive in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Oakland
1 Unit Available
1622 Martin Luther King Junior Way
1622 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 full baths, 1st floor, Newly remodeled with washer and dryer hookup Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1622-martin-luther-king-jr-way-oakland-ca-94612-usa/6002393f-ed2e-4472-b4ce-77006f991dc5 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852408)
Temescal
1 Unit Available
391 51st Street
391 51st Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
391 51st Street Available 06/15/20 Large home in Lower Temescal with great light - This home has a large master suite in the rear of the unit. Wood floors in common area and carpets on the bedrooms.
Golden Gate
1 Unit Available
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B
5543 Fremont Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B Available 07/15/20 Top floor 3BD/2BA Apartment w/ Parking, Deck, Bike Shed, On-Site Laundry and Pet-Friendly! - Top floor of a lovely duplex with light flooding in from all sides, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with tub
Glenview
1 Unit Available
4329 Edgewood Ave
4329 Edgewood Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
Oakland: 3 Bedroom Top Floor Flat in Craftsman Style Home nr Park Blvd Shops & Restaurants - This charming Glenview area three bedroom rental, a Craftsman style home (a duplex (separate occupied garden apartment below)) is nestled in a lovely
Allendale
1 Unit Available
2801 38th Ave
2801 38th Ave, Oakland, CA
Be the First to live in this Incredibly remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 Bath! This beautifully remodeled home is perfect for your family or multiple occupancies.
Hoover-Foster
1 Unit Available
674 23rd St. 19
674 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Armory Lofts - Unit 19 - Property Id: 111780 Located right in the center of all the Oakland happenings. Walking distance to the local BART station and right next to all the hippest eateries and bars.
Clawson
1 Unit Available
3153 Filbert St
3153 Filbert Street, Oakland, CA
Large five bedroom, three bathroom unit - Property Id: 266566 Five bedrooms and Three bathrooms. Master bedroom includes master bathroom with jetted tub and separate entrance.
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
6940 Charing Cross Road
6940 Charing Cross Road, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2424 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 6940 Charing Cross Rd.
Castlemont
1 Unit Available
2231 86th Ave.
2231 86th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2231 86th Ave.
Glen Highlands
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Hegenberger
1 Unit Available
7127 Favor St.
7127 Favor Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
7127 Favor St. Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom SFR Coming Soon !!! - 3 Bedroom One Story House Large Yard with Driveway Washer & Dryer Hook ups Near Public Transportation (RLNE5738636)
Lincoln Highlands
1 Unit Available
36 Coolidge Terrace
36 Coolidge Terrace, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
2200 sqft
36 Coolidge Terrance - This welcoming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers large windows to welcome ample sunlight in. Great views to the bay area and has family room, a lovely fireplace, a small yard and a balcony to enjoy.
Upper Rockridge
1 Unit Available
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
