Apartment List
/
CA
/
oakland
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Oakland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
12 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,454
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,854
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,883
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
232 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,765
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,330
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
1149 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,309
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1262 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
36 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,619
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
44 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,350
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
60 Units Available
Laney College
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,894
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
8 Units Available
Temescal
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,456
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,275
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,604
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
349 Units Available
Mosswood
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
96 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,066
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,624
1338 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
222 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
19th & Harrison
1889 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,395
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1054 sqft
19th and Harrison's studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are designed to be a beacon for East Bay's passionate residents. From Michelin-starred restaurants and big business to funky boutiques and hungry startups, Oakland is where it's at.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
39 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,735
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,545
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,359
1086 sqft
Two Months Free PLUS $2,000 off for a limited time!! See Leasing Specialist for details.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,330
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,487
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
136 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,325
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
15 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,205
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
971 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,615
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1013 sqft
Centered in Oakland's historic Lakeside neighborhood, our Oakland apartments for rent will have you coming home to a culturally diverse mix of revitalization and established character.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 18 at 04:12pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Zo
330 17th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,800
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
922 sqft
Theres a buzz in the East Bay air. At Zo we hope to harness this energy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,525
197 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban
Results within 1 mile of Oakland
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
28 Units Available
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,378
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,939
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
5 Units Available
Central Emeryville
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,186
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Oakland, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Oakland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Oakland apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakland 3 BedroomsOakland Accessible ApartmentsOakland Apartments under $1,400Oakland Apartments under $1,700Oakland Apartments under $1500
Oakland Apartments with BalconyOakland Apartments with GarageOakland Apartments with GymOakland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOakland Apartments with ParkingOakland Apartments with PoolOakland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Oakland Cheap PlacesOakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Furnished ApartmentsOakland Luxury PlacesOakland Pet Friendly PlacesOakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
MerrittAdams Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law