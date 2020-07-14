Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Telegraph Lofts project consisted of the conversion and renovation of the old Sears Roebuck building located on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, California. This Art Deco building was constructed in 1929 and remodeled in 1963 to modernize the facade and provide more structural stability. Sears department store occupied the building until 1993. The 144,000 sf structure had been vacant prior to the re-development.

Completed in 2002, the building contains 54 live/work units comprising 64,446 square feet, as well as 11,000 square feet of retail and 28,000 square feet of self-storage space. In addition to the new penthouse level that was added, the center of the old Sears building was opened up to create the open-air atrium that now serves as the centerpiece of the building.