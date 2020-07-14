All apartments in Oakland
Telegraph Lofts.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Telegraph Lofts

2633 Telegraph Avenue · (510) 343-7610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2633 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612
Koreatown-Northgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,900

Studio · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$2,900

Studio · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Telegraph Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Telegraph Lofts project consisted of the conversion and renovation of the old Sears Roebuck building located on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, California. This Art Deco building was constructed in 1929 and remodeled in 1963 to modernize the facade and provide more structural stability. Sears department store occupied the building until 1993. The 144,000 sf structure had been vacant prior to the re-development.\nCompleted in 2002, the building contains 54 live/work units comprising 64,446 square feet, as well as 11,000 square feet of retail and 28,000 square feet of self-storage space. In addition to the new penthouse level that was added, the center of the old Sears building was opened up to create the open-air atrium that now serves as the centerpiece of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: One month's rent - based on credit. $50 gate remote deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Assigned surface spot in gated lot. $100 per month.
Storage Details: Storage facility on-site.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Telegraph Lofts have any available units?
Telegraph Lofts has 7 units available starting at $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oakland, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakland Rent Report.
What amenities does Telegraph Lofts have?
Some of Telegraph Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Telegraph Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Telegraph Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Telegraph Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Telegraph Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Telegraph Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Telegraph Lofts offers parking.
Does Telegraph Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Telegraph Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Telegraph Lofts have a pool?
No, Telegraph Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Telegraph Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Telegraph Lofts has accessible units.
Does Telegraph Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Telegraph Lofts has units with dishwashers.

