claremont elmwood
280 Apartments for rent in Claremont Elmwood, Oakland, CA
Last updated June 8 at 08:08pm
7 Units Available
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2520 College Avenue
2520 College Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2520 College Avenue in Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
3028 Colby Street
3028 Colby Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3028 Colby Street in Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
2626 Benvenue Ave 4
2626 Benvenue Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
670 sqft
Charming Elmwood Condo - Property Id: 142583 Bright and sunny condo in the heart of Elmwood. Unfurnished. One bedroom with additional room for office/study. One car garage with storage. Please note garage will only accommodate compact car or SUV.
Results within 1 mile of Claremont Elmwood
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
25 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,890
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,850
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
99 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,210
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,599
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,833
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
66 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,075
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,425
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
790 sqft
In light of the impact of COVID-19 on our community and students, we’re now offering flexible, short-term rental options. Contact our leasing team for more information.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
623 57th Street
623 57th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Book a showing now and visit this nice unfurnished single bedroom and bathroom apartment in the peaceful Bushrod/Temescal area in Oakland, California. The apartment has multiple on street parking spots.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2302 Dwight Way
2302 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,200
call Rausl at 510-666-9477 for showing - 2302 Dwight Way and 2503 Ellsworth St. are two sides of a small property on the corner of Dwight Way and Ellsworth St. Each side contains a separate entrance that leads to three units each.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK upper left
1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
645 sqft
Newly Remodeled Upper unit, Serene and Quiet - Property Id: 92796 Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus. Everything you need is in here.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
629 58th Street
629 58th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
850 sqft
Please note unit is currently being remodeled. Owner is adding new appliances, refinished hardwood floors and new tile throughout kitchen and bathrooms. New bathroom vanities have also been added; see pictures.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2432 Milvia St.
2432 Milvia Street, Berkeley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,995
LARGE 6 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS NEAR DOWNTOWN DUPLEX HOUSE - 2432 Milvia street. is a large 6 bedroom House with two bathrooms and a large living room with kitchen. Near downtown Berkeley close to brat and transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1900 Woolsey Street - C
1900 Woolsey Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
639 sqft
Sunny and charming 1 BR/1 BA unit in great location, across from BART. Upper unit with wood beams and refinished hardwood flooring, one assigned parking space, bedroom walk-in closet, and utility room with washer/dryer hook ups.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
2252 Parker Street
2252 Parker Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2252 Parker Street in Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6458 Colby St B
6458 Colby Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
6458 Colby St B Available 08/05/20 Fantastically Located 2/1 Basement Apartment - Amazing location! 2 bedroom, 1 bath, basement apartment with great flow.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1
2925 Wheeler St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
