Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

12 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Oakland, CA

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 12:51 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Village
556 Stoneford Avenue
556 Stoneford Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,300
200 sqft
Great Studio Unit Available in Brookfield Village Neighborhood off 98th Ave! - Open House: Saturday, July 18th from 3:00 - 4:00 PM Due to social distancing needs, only one party will be allowed to view unit at a time. Face coverings are required.
Results within 5 miles of Oakland
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 12:55 AM
4 Units Available
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
947 BUSH
947 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,395
224 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
751 sqft
Located in San Francisco's prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, near shopping, dining, parks and public transportation. Recently renovated studios, all with hardwood flooring and in-suite laundry facilities. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Media room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
619 Willow Street Unit B
619 Willow St, Alameda, CA
Studio
$1,400
619 Willow #B - Don’t miss out on this beautiful studio! Come and enjoy the community pool. Close to shopping and dinning. Minutes from the beach! No pets, no smoking! Rental criteria as follows: Good credit history. Good rental history.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
16 Turk Street - 502A
16 Turk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$729
205 sqft
The housing community is for students only, meaning individuals enrolled in an academic institution, coding camp, trade program, or involved in a professional training program or internship Bed in a furnished double bedroom with an in-unit bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Oakland
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 12:47 AM
3 Units Available
Mission Dolores
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 12:55 AM
7 Units Available
Mission District
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
1 Toledo Dr.
1 Toledo Drive, Lafayette, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
875 sqft
1 Toledo Dr. Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated home in Valle Hermosa 55+ senior community - Look at this newly renovated home in Valle Hermosa 55+ senior community. Two bedroom, two full bath home with closed in add on room for extra living space.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Excelsior
1019 Russia Avenue
1019 Russia Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,150
85 sqft
Small studio perfect for students, with a small kitchenette. Perfect for minimal living, private bathroom with a separate entrance.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Bret Harte
938 Ingerson Avenue - #Studio 1
938 Ingerson Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,200
250 sqft
Newly renovated - Nice and bright studio with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in-building washer & dryer. Easy access to the surrounding highways. (Microwave is fine - cooking is not allowed)

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Outer Mission
427 Huron Ave #Studio 3
427 Huron Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,300
250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Outer Mission - Nice and clean studio in a convenient location. Easy access to highways and walking distance to BART and other public transportation. In-building washer/dryer. Cooking is not allowed.
City Guide for Oakland, CA

"Growing up in northern California has had a big influence on my love and respect for the outdoors. When I lived in Oakland, we would think nothing of driving to Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz one day and then driving to the foothills of the Sierras the next day." - Tom Hanks

Having trouble with Craigslist Oakland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,400 in Oakland, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,400 in Oakland is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,400 in Oakland in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,400 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

