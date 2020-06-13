/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
102 Accessible Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Glen Highlands
176 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Prescott
4 Units Available
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merritt
6 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,386
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Produce and Waterfront
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,209
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,602
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Oakland
6 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Coliseum
2 Units Available
Coliseum Connect
805 North 71st Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
937 sqft
Coliseum Connect is a brand-new transit-oriented community offering market rate and affordable housing in Oakland.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,278
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,772
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Produce and Waterfront
4 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,078
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,760
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,120
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
12 Units Available
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,341
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,511
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,387
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Downtown Oakland
140 Units Available
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,375
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,750
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,935
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,629
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
22 Units Available
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,405
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
971 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,615
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,140
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
1013 sqft
Centered in Oakland's historic Lakeside neighborhood, our Oakland apartments for rent will have you coming home to a culturally diverse mix of revitalization and established character.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Laney College
67 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,364
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,560
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Jingletown
8 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,999
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Temescal
2 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
Clawson
9 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,125
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,424
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Koreatown-Northgate
3 Units Available
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,400
1292 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Telegraph Lofts project consisted of the conversion and renovation of the old Sears Roebuck building located on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, California.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 02:05pm
Merritt
3 Units Available
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenview
1 Unit Available
1604 Macarthur Blvd
1604 Macarthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
Advent - Custom designed 2 BR charmer in the Glenview district! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
Similar Pages
Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakland 3 BedroomsOakland Accessible ApartmentsOakland Apartments under $1,400Oakland Apartments under $1,700Oakland Apartments under $1500
Oakland Apartments with BalconyOakland Apartments with GarageOakland Apartments with GymOakland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOakland Apartments with ParkingOakland Apartments with Pool