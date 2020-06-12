/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
145 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:30am
Merritt
8 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
29 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
34 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Produce and Waterfront
51 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Oakland
140 Units Available
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Oakland
5 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Glen Highlands
177 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 11 at 11:11pm
$
Downtown Oakland
10 Units Available
Zo
330 17th St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
922 sqft
Theres a buzz in the East Bay air. At Zo we hope to harness this energy.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Downtown Oakland
28 Units Available
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1268 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Produce and Waterfront
6 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
21 Units Available
Alta Waverly
2302 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,041
1086 sqft
Up to 8 weeks free for Studios and One-Bedrooms. 6 weeks free off our gorgeous Two-Bedrooms! See Leasing Specialist for details.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Produce and Waterfront
35 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Produce and Waterfront
21 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Downtown Oakland
101 Units Available
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,066
1109 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Produce and Waterfront
11 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,602
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,629
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Oakland
231 Units Available
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1149 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
12 Units Available
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,387
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Piedmont Avenue
33 Units Available
Baxter on Broadway
4901 Broadway, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1066 sqft
Authentic yet dynamic, Baxter on Broadway offers an exceptional living experience in the Bay Area.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Mosswood
188 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Koreatown-Northgate
33 Units Available
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1045 sqft
Now Open! Stop in today to tour our apartments! Alexan Webster is perfectly located just minutes north of the dynamic uptown/downtown districts, and only a few blocks from beautiful Lake Merritt.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Laney College
68 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,012
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Similar Pages
Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakland 3 BedroomsOakland Accessible ApartmentsOakland Apartments under $1,400Oakland Apartments under $1,700Oakland Apartments under $1500
Oakland Apartments with BalconyOakland Apartments with GarageOakland Apartments with GymOakland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOakland Apartments with ParkingOakland Apartments with Pool