117 Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
3 Units Available
Longfellow
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Merritt
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
68 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1090 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
233 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,740
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,405
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1149 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,454
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,854
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,825
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,915
1045 sqft
Now Open! Stop in today to tour our apartments! Alexan Webster is perfectly located just minutes north of the dynamic uptown/downtown districts, and only a few blocks from beautiful Lake Merritt.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
284 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Atlas
1314 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,649
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,990
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1025 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
349 Units Available
Mosswood
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
191 Units Available
Mosswood
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
96 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,066
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,624
1338 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
179 Units Available
Glen Highlands
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 18 at 04:12pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Zo
330 17th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,800
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
922 sqft
Theres a buzz in the East Bay air. At Zo we hope to harness this energy.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Produce and Waterfront
7 Embarcadero West
7 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
975 sqft
Fully Furnished, Brand New 2 bedroom 1.5bath @ Jack Landon Sq. About the place. Brand new and newly upgraded 2 Bedroom & 1.5 bath condo @ Jack Landon Sq. This unit has been completely upgraded and is in perfect condition.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lynn
1364 East 32nd Street
1364 East 32nd Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1567 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenview
3440 Adell Ct
3440 Adell Court, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
975 sqft
Available 07/23/20 Big, sunny, nice, 2br w/ garage, w/deck over creek - Property Id: 308522 Refurbished, large, 2 bedroom apt.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harrison St-Oakland Ave
77 Fairmount Ave Unit 206
77 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
631 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lynn
1320 E 34th Street
1320 E 34th St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1060 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a very walkable Lynn neighborhood in Oakland, this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental comes complete with a balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Reservoir Hill
1765 Sausal St
1765 Sausal Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Extremely Affordable spacious 2bed1Bath Apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Produce and Waterfront
5 W. Embarcadero W #226
5 Embarcadero W, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
668 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Lovely updated kitchen and bathroom. Unit in private area away from the walkway. Complex has a gym, pool, tennis courts, Jacuzzi, sauna and private access to Marina.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Glenview
1963 E. 38th St - Upper
1963 East 38th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1053 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. The home is used as a duplex as the lower level is rented. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and updated baths. Great Glenview/Dimond neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Acorn
920 Myrtle Street
920 Myrtle St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,099
460 sqft
Offering brand new construction: 1 bedroom apartment with 10 foot ceilings for rent. Zillow Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 95/100. This is a Biker's Paradise and a Walker's Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

July 2020 Oakland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oakland Rent Report. Oakland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oakland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Oakland rents declined moderately over the past month

Oakland rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oakland stand at $1,747 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,195 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Oakland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Oakland over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oakland

    As rents have fallen moderately in Oakland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oakland is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Oakland's median two-bedroom rent of $2,195 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oakland fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oakland than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Oakland is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

