1 bedroom apartments
102 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA
Piedmont Avenue
33 Units Available
Baxter on Broadway
4901 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,016
573 sqft
Authentic yet dynamic, Baxter on Broadway offers an exceptional living experience in the Bay Area.
Pill Hill
80 Units Available
Amelia
411 29th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
442 sqft
Amelia Apartments is located in a fabulous uptown Oakland location, with a walking score of 95.
Koreatown-Northgate
22 Units Available
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
797 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,165
805 sqft
Centered in Oakland's historic Lakeside neighborhood, our Oakland apartments for rent will have you coming home to a culturally diverse mix of revitalization and established character.
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Downtown Oakland
230 Units Available
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,345
727 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
Laney College
65 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,727
723 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Jingletown
9 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,999
697 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Temescal
2 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,380
760 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Clawson
9 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,424
1028 sqft
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Merritt
8 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,295
965 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
Downtown Oakland
9 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,055
740 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
Downtown Oakland
10 Units Available
Zo
330 17th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,650
747 sqft
Theres a buzz in the East Bay air. At Zo we hope to harness this energy.
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
778 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
988 sqft
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Mosswood
349 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,375
631 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Downtown Oakland
100 Units Available
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
715 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Grand Lake
1 Unit Available
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
692 sqft
This neutral yet modern apartment is nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in the popular Grand Lake neighborhood. A couple of blocks from the vibrant Grand Avenue shops and restaurants.
Merritt
3 Units Available
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Merritt
11 Units Available
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,212
743 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
260 Park View Ter Apt 5
260 Park View Terrace, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Oakland.
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
353 Grand Ave Apt 14
353 Grand Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,199
566 sqft
Beautiful, Renovated Studio Available in Oakland One Block from Lake Merritt!! Move-in special! 1/2 off your 1st full month's rent! Awesome, walkable location.
