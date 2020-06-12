/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
126 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Koreatown-Northgate
12 Units Available
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,387
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Piedmont Avenue
33 Units Available
Baxter on Broadway
4901 Broadway, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,260
1066 sqft
Authentic yet dynamic, Baxter on Broadway offers an exceptional living experience in the Bay Area.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Mosswood
188 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Koreatown-Northgate
33 Units Available
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1045 sqft
Now Open! Stop in today to tour our apartments! Alexan Webster is perfectly located just minutes north of the dynamic uptown/downtown districts, and only a few blocks from beautiful Lake Merritt.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Laney College
68 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,012
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Shafter
8 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Jingletown
8 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Oakland
120 Units Available
Atlas
1314 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1025 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Pill Hill
81 Units Available
Amelia
411 29th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,181
780 sqft
Amelia Apartments is located in a fabulous uptown Oakland location, with a walking score of 95.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
$
Upper Rockridge
7 Units Available
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 Clifton in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Mosswood
352 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,245
976 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Temescal
3 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1201 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Koreatown-Northgate
22 Units Available
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
971 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Adams Point
1 Unit Available
171 Montecito
171 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 171 Montecito in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reservoir Hill
1 Unit Available
3159 Sheffield Ave
3159 Sheffield Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1683 sqft
3159 Sheffield Ave - Don't miss out on this beautiful one story home. This two bedroom one bath home comes with a remolded bathroom, laminated flooring and has been newly carpeted. Water and Garbage are included.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho San Antonio
1 Unit Available
2019 East 20th Street
2019 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
775 sqft
Beautifully remodeled LARGE 1,000sq ft 2 bedroom unit with a spectacular view of Oakland. Modern amenities gated entrances, include brand new stainless steal appliances, new flooring, furnished outdoor communal area, and on site laundry.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
6618 Laird Ave
6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Toler Heights
1 Unit Available
9301 Lawlor St.
9301 Lawlor Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
704 sqft
9301 Lawlor St. Available 07/15/20 Coming soon! Charming 2 Bedroom House - Great house in the Toler Heights neighborhood of Oakland.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shafter
1 Unit Available
5242 Miles Avenue #A
5242 Miles Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
912 sqft
Sophisticated Rockridge Two Bedroom Condominium in Fourplex - We are proud to present for lease a modern, updated two bedroom and one bath Rockridge condominium near Elmwood.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho San Antonio
1 Unit Available
1817 Marin Way #1, Oakland, CA, 94606
1817 Marin Way, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
675 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed68b38cf77bf727f9ee2ee This 774 square foot townhouse home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 1817 Marin Way Oakland, California. (RLNE5836043)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harrington
1 Unit Available
3511 Harper Street
3511 Harper Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
648 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom house with yard and huge basement for storage in Harrington. Entire house has been completely updated- brand new fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer combo, new bathroom, flooring and even new drywall and insulation.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bushrod
1 Unit Available
629 58th Street
629 58th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
850 sqft
C Available 06/15/20 Bright and spacious town-house style 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom located near Shattuck Ave in the lovely NOBE District. This bright unit is perfect for singles, a small family, roomies and commuters.
Similar Pages
Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakland 3 BedroomsOakland Accessible ApartmentsOakland Apartments under $1,400Oakland Apartments under $1,700Oakland Apartments under $1500
Oakland Apartments with BalconyOakland Apartments with GarageOakland Apartments with GymOakland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOakland Apartments with ParkingOakland Apartments with Pool