Last updated June 14 2020
183 Furnished Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,755
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Merritt
7 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Produce and Waterfront
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,209
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,602
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Glen Highlands
177 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Produce and Waterfront
22 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Koreatown-Northgate
2 Units Available
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,480
197 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban
Koreatown-Northgate
11 Units Available
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,341
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,511
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,387
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
Downtown Oakland
5 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,212
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Merritt
3 Units Available
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seminary
1 Unit Available
2227 62nd Avenue Unit D
2227 62nd Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
1555 32nd Street, Unit 5
1555 32nd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Chic and Upscale large 1 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms loft style residence in West Oakland near Emeryville border - Upscale Loft-style Condo in Oaklands Dogtown Art District near Emeryville in a gated community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Rancho San Antonio
1 Unit Available
2121 East 20th Street Unit #5
2121 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Rancho San Antonio neighborhood in Oakland.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
6618 Laird Ave
6618 Laird Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho San Antonio
1 Unit Available
2019 East 20th Street
2019 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
775 sqft
Beautifully remodeled LARGE 1,000sq ft 2 bedroom unit with a spectacular view of Oakland. Modern amenities gated entrances, include brand new stainless steal appliances, new flooring, furnished outdoor communal area, and on site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Piedmont Avenue
1 Unit Available
75 Echo Avenue
75 Echo Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,000
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, furnished, 1 bathroom studio home property rental situated in the peaceful Piedmont Avenue neighborhood in Oakland.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fremont
1 Unit Available
2133 48th Avenue Unit A
2133 48th Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fremont
1 Unit Available
5015 Melrose Ave Unit B
5015 Melrose Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Highlands
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Produce and Waterfront
1 Unit Available
7 Embarcadero West
7 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
975 sqft
Fully Furnished, Brand New 2 bedroom 1.5bath @ Jack Landon Sq. About the place. Brand new and newly upgraded 2 Bedroom & 1.5 bath condo @ Jack Landon Sq. This unit has been completely upgraded and is in perfect condition.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Jingletown
1 Unit Available
3090 Glascock St
3090 Glascock Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1251 sqft
This FULLY FURNISHED modern condominium is located in the highly desirable Jingletown neighborhood. This open and bright condo boasts modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, bedroom sets, living room and patio furniture.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Reservoir Hill
1 Unit Available
1765 Sausal St
1765 Sausal Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Extremely Affordable spacious 2bed1Bath Apartment.
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
3110 Adeline Street #118
3110 Adeline Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,950
1427 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and Modern Iron Loft in Trendy West Oakland - Open House: Sunday, May 26th from 3 - 4 PM Showings also available by appt. Please txt Atif at 510-826-6685 Address 3110 Adeline St.
Results within 1 mile of Oakland
West End
16 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
