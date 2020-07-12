/
/
/
adams point
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
299 Apartments for rent in Adams Point, Oakland, CA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated December 15 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau
305 Euclid Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
800 sqft
Fontainebleau Apartments - Property Id: 99161 Please contact Chandra for a viewing appointment show contact info -1Bedroom 1Bathroom Apartment 900 sqft. -One-of-a-kind rehabbed apartment in the Heart of Oakland's Adam point district.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
345 MacArthur Apartments
345 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This classic San Francisco building houses STUDIO, ONE-BEDROOM and TWO-BEDROOM apartments. Call us to schedule a tour of your next home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
337 Perkins Street
337 Perkins Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 337 Perkins Street in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Euclid Apartments LLC.
380 Euclid Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
526 sqft
1br Unit#04 @ 380 Euclid Ave. - Recognizing Oakland for its rich diversity residents are proud of this neighborhood, establishing themselves in one of Oakland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
250 Montecito Ave. #203
250 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
932 sqft
Spacious Condo w/Balcony, Parking, Near Lake Merritt! - 250 Montecito Ave, #203 Oakland, CA 94607 1bd/1ba Amazing condo in QUIET building off of Grand Ave. near Lake Merritt.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
399 Jayne Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
399 Jayne Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1850 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782314299601193fe5e03 Be the first to live this gut renovated 3BR / 2.5 BA home in Adams Point.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
250 Montecito Ave Unit 201
250 Montecito Ave, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1533 sqft
Advent- Spacious Condo Available in Adams Point with Garage Parking Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
98 Vernon
98 Vernon Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 98 Vernon in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
401 Vernon Street
401 Vernon Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 401 Vernon Street in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
400 Orange Street
400 Orange Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 400 Orange Street in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
171 Montecito Avenue
171 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 171 Montecito Avenue in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
353 Grand Ave Apt 9
353 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
800 sqft
Apartment 9 Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous, Renovated 2 bedrooms Available in Oakland One Block from Lake Merritt!! Unbeatable location, this studio apartment is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, nightlife, outdoor fun, and so much
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
240 Grand Ave Apt 36
240 Grand Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment 36 Available 07/15/20 Vintage-style 1 bedrooms and 1-bathroom apartment on Grand Ave in Prime Adams Point Location.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
366 Bellevue
366 Bellevue Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 366 Bellevue in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
180 Montecito Avenue
180 Montecito Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 180 Montecito Avenue in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
265 Lenox Avenue
265 Lenox Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 265 Lenox Avenue in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
375 Bellevue Avenue
375 Bellevue Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 375 Bellevue Avenue in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
394 Orange Street
394 Orange Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 394 Orange Street in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
338 Lenox Ave Apt 4
338 Lenox Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
720 sqft
GREAT FEATURES - Best in Adams Point, across the street from Lake Merritt Parks and Gardens - Walk Score of 90 out of 100.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Park View Terrace Unit 410
330 Park View Terrace, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1100 sqft
Top Floor Condo With Views - This top floor corner unit condo is top of the line. The unit features has: •2 bedroom / 2 bath •1100 square feet •Top floor unit with view •Recently renovated with crown molding, baseboards, new doors and hardware.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
353 Grand Ave Apt 14
353 Grand Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,199
566 sqft
Beautiful, Renovated Studio Available in Oakland One Block from Lake Merritt!! Move-in special! 1/2 off your 1st full month's rent! Awesome, walkable location.
Results within 1 mile of Adams Point
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
40 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAPiedmont, CAAlameda, CAEmeryville, CAOrinda, CAAlbany, CARichmond, CA