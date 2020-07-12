/
101 Apartments for rent in Downtown Oakland, Oakland, CA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
68 Units Available
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1090 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
233 Units Available
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,740
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,405
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1149 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
32 Units Available
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,309
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
1262 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 12:51am
3 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,629
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,849
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,414
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
284 Units Available
Atlas
1314 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,649
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,990
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1025 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
97 Units Available
17th & Broadway
447 17th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,066
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,624
1338 sqft
Innovative, upscale style with a comfortable, social atmosphere, 17th & Broadway's 34-story high rise defines a new era inspired by the spirit of the city.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
221 Units Available
19th & Harrison
1889 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,395
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1054 sqft
19th and Harrison's studio, one and two-bedroom apartments are designed to be a beacon for East Bay's passionate residents. From Michelin-starred restaurants and big business to funky boutiques and hungry startups, Oakland is where it's at.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
136 Units Available
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,325
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Halcyon
1815 Alice Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,615
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1013 sqft
Centered in Oakland's historic Lakeside neighborhood, our Oakland apartments for rent will have you coming home to a culturally diverse mix of revitalization and established character.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 18 at 04:12pm
$
10 Units Available
Zo
330 17th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,800
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
922 sqft
Theres a buzz in the East Bay air. At Zo we hope to harness this energy.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Raymond
1461 Alice Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
488 sqft
1br Unit#1459 @ 1461 Alice Street - Just west of Lake Merritt Lakeside, is one of Oakland, California's historic residential neighborhoods between its Downtown district and Lake Merritt.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
371 12th St 4
371 12th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment available - Near Bart - Property Id: 315900 Well maintain 1 bedroom apartment. Hardwood floor through-out. Stainless steel appliances. Nicely finish kitchen. One block away to Bart station. Walking distance to many shops & restaurants.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regent Darien Apartments LLC.
1505 Jackson St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
642 sqft
2br Unit#R11 @ 1505-1511 Jackson Street - Just west of Lake Merritt Lakeside, is one of Oakland, California's historic residential neighborhoods between its Downtown district and Lake Merritt.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
185 15th Street
185 15th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Move-in bonus: first month free rent! Remodeled Apartment Near Lake Merritt: Move-In Bonus-This great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment gets great natural light and is centrally located in Lakeside, near Lake Merritt.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1568 Madison Street, Oakland Ca 94612
1568 Madison St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1568 Madison Street, Oakland Ca 94612 in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1428 Madison Street
1428 Madison Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
964 sqft
2 floor - 2 bed, 1 bath condo. 1 Block from Lake - Property Id: 175392 Hi, My condo is one block away from Lake Merritt. It is an incredibly well architected space with 2 floors, which allows you to have complete privacy between both rooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1511 Jefferson St #313
1511 Jefferson Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1B1B Codo, Great Location, Rooftop, Views and 1 Parking Included! - Unit Features: * 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom * In-unit washer and dryer * Carpet flooring * Granite kitchen counters * Stainless Appliances * Large Closets * 1 parking space in garage
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Oakland
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
$
40 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
39 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,263
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,659
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
$
44 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,350
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
