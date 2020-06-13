Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA

Finding an apartment in Oakland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pill Hill
81 Units Available
Amelia
411 29th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,178
780 sqft
Amelia Apartments is located in a fabulous uptown Oakland location, with a walking score of 95.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Koreatown-Northgate
3 Units Available
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,480
197 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Koreatown-Northgate
12 Units Available
Rasa
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,341
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,511
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,387
982 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to Rasa, Uptown District of Oakland, CA apartments! Rasa is the epitome of Oakland culture, offering residents sophisticated and modern
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:30am
Merritt
8 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Oakland
140 Units Available
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,375
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,750
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown Oakland
10 Units Available
Zo
330 17th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$3,265
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,650
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
922 sqft
Theres a buzz in the East Bay air. At Zo we hope to harness this energy.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Downtown Oakland
28 Units Available
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,369
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,489
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1268 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,935
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,629
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Koreatown-Northgate
22 Units Available
Rowhaus
2500 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,405
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
971 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Uncover the ideal mix of function and flow at Rowhaus, home to 30 uniquely urban apartments in Uptown's historic Auto Row.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Oakland
230 Units Available
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,770
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,345
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1149 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Laney College
66 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,364
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Oakland
8 Units Available
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,560
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
11 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,212
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Temescal
2 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Clawson
9 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,125
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,424
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Koreatown-Northgate
3 Units Available
Telegraph Lofts
2633 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,400
1292 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Telegraph Lofts project consisted of the conversion and renovation of the old Sears Roebuck building located on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, California.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Koreatown-Northgate
33 Units Available
Alexan Webster
2330 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,835
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1045 sqft
Now Open! Stop in today to tour our apartments! Alexan Webster is perfectly located just minutes north of the dynamic uptown/downtown districts, and only a few blocks from beautiful Lake Merritt.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Merritt
12 Units Available
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Mosswood
349 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$3,045
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,375
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,245
976 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Grand Lake
1 Unit Available
472 Jean Street
472 Jean Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
692 sqft
This neutral yet modern apartment is nestled among the trees at the end of a cul-de-sac in the popular Grand Lake neighborhood. A couple of blocks from the vibrant Grand Avenue shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
888 Vermont Street
888 Vermont Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1300 sqft
888 Vermont is an amenity-filled, mid-century modern gem in an exceptional Oakland location. Built in 1968, it straddles the border between the Grand Lake and Lakeshore neighborhoods, each full of bars, restaurants, shopping, and other attractions.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln Highlands
1 Unit Available
36 Coolidge Terrace
36 Coolidge Terrace, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
2200 sqft
36 Coolidge Terrance - This welcoming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers large windows to welcome ample sunlight in. Great views to the bay area and has family room, a lovely fireplace, a small yard and a balcony to enjoy.
City Guide for Oakland, CA

"Growing up in northern California has had a big influence on my love and respect for the outdoors. When I lived in Oakland, we would think nothing of driving to Half Moon Bay and Santa Cruz one day and then driving to the foothills of the Sierras the next day." - Tom Hanks

Having trouble with Craigslist Oakland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oakland, CA

Finding an apartment in Oakland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

