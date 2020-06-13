/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
41 Cheap Apartments for rent in Oakland, CA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
3 Units Available
Nook on Valdez
2425 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,480
197 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Located in Oakland’s bustling Lake Merritt district, the Nook on Valdez is a community created specifically for residents who want to live in a walkable, urban
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 08:51pm
Downtown Oakland
5 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merritt
12 Units Available
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairfax
1 Unit Available
5437 Trask St
5437 Trask Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
Cozy Remodeled Loft Style Studio Unit Available in Fairfax Neighborhood! - Open House: Sunday, January 14th from 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM (No Appt needed) Due to social distancing needs, only one party will be allowed to view unit at a time.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Oakland
1 Unit Available
Regent Darien Apartments LLC.
1505 Jackson St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
205 sqft
Sm Std Unit#D09 @ 1505-1511 Jackson Street - Just west of Lake Merritt Lakeside, is one of Oakland, California's historic residential neighborhoods between its Downtown district and Lake Merritt.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merritt
1 Unit Available
1521 3rd Avenue 106
1521 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Charming 1 Bedroom Near Lake Merritt- Call Crane Management - Walking distance from Lake Merritt this Studio home is minutes from shopping, dining and the Lake Merritt Bart Station Unit Features: - Walk in Closet with Built-ins - Large Windows
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Meadow Brook
1 Unit Available
2624 Foothill Boulevard
2624 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,495
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2624 Foothill Boulevard in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
6840 MacArthur Boulevard
6840 Macarthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6840 MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Oak Tree
1 Unit Available
1757 26th Avenue
1757 26th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1757 26th Avenue in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Fremont
1 Unit Available
5015 Melrose Ave Unit C Unit C
5015 Melrose Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Oakland
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastshore-Davis Street
1 Unit Available
1540 Orchard Ave #B
1540 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
*One Bedroom In-Law unit* $200.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1816 Woolsey Street - 2
1816 Woolsey Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
This clean and bright furnished studio unit is a walkers and bikers paradise. This home has an excellent walk score of 90 so daily errands don't require a car. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Oakland
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 09:00pm
South Beach
5 Units Available
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashland
8 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tenderloin
8 Units Available
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,695
181 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
335 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with on-site laundry, high-speed internet, and covered parking. Homes feature hardwood floors and energy-efficient appliances. Located in the heart of the Tenderloin.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 26 at 07:41pm
North Beach
3 Units Available
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
312 Francisco Street
312 Francisco Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
Updated Room for Rent in Furnished 3 Bedroom Flat w/Shared Kitchen and Bathroom - We have multiple 1 bedroom units available in a recently updated flat. Each room is leased as a separate unit with full access to the bedroom and kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Berkeley
4 Units Available
Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing
2135 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
300 sqft
7 Bedrooms
$14,849
2699 sqft
Casa Cedar Berkeley Housing - www.casacedar.com - Is your group looking for a gorgeous house close to UC Berkeley, in the most yummy part of town -- the northside gourmet ghetto? Come live at Casa Cedar - www.casacedar.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Ashland
1 Unit Available
1610 Mono Avenue
1610 Mono Avenue, Ashland, CA
Studio
$1,695
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1610 Mono Avenue in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Tenderloin
1 Unit Available
16 Turk Street - 502A
16 Turk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$729
205 sqft
The housing community is for students only, meaning individuals enrolled in an academic institution, coding camp, trade program, or involved in a professional training program or internship Bed in a furnished double bedroom with an in-unit bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Oakland
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fairmede-Hilltop
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,580
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 08:53pm
Mission District
7 Units Available
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission-Garin
9 Units Available
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Walnut Creek
18 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
