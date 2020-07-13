Apartment List
/
CA
/
oakland
/
apartments under 1500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

21 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Oakland, CA

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 12:51am
3 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Fruitvale Station
1253 38th Avenue
1253 38th Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1253 38th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Pleasant 1BR/1BA Top Floor, Parking Available, Near Fruitvale BART (1253 38th Avenue) - Top Floor 1BR/1BA Flat with Office * $1,500/month annual lease * Optional parking available for add'l fee * Available: August

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Harrington
3524 foothill blvd 16
3524 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
studio in fruitvale ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 148121 Cute sunny studio * full kitchen and bath *Two closets, one is walk-in w/ built in dresser.
Results within 1 mile of Oakland

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
East End
2691 5th St.
2691 5th St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2691 5th Street - Property Id: 304670 NOTE! This is a room for rent, not an entire apartment for rent. You will be renting a bedroom and private bathroom inside of my townhome, living with my wife and me.
Results within 5 miles of Oakland
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
947 BUSH
947 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,495
224 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
751 sqft
Located in San Francisco's prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, near shopping, dining, parks and public transportation. Recently renovated studios, all with hardwood flooring and in-suite laundry facilities. Small dogs and cats welcome with fee. Media room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
4 Units Available
North Beach
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
East End
619 Willow Street Unit B
619 Willow St, Alameda, CA
Studio
$1,400
619 Willow #B - Don’t miss out on this beautiful studio! Come and enjoy the community pool. Close to shopping and dinning. Minutes from the beach! No pets, no smoking! Rental criteria as follows: Good credit history. Good rental history.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1138 Addison Street
1138 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
156 sqft
I am a resident of the house Nocturne. We're looking for a housemate, moving in anytime, for approximately a year's lease or longer. The house is located near the intersection of San Pablo & University Avenue.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Eastshore-Davis Street
1838 Pacific Ave - Studio
1838 Pacific Avenue, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$1,350
400 sqft
Nice and bright studio in a quiet neighborhood. Proximate to nearby shopping center. Easy access to highways and etc..(Microwave is fine - cooking is not allowed)

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
16 Turk Street - 502A
16 Turk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$729
205 sqft
The housing community is for students only, meaning individuals enrolled in an academic institution, coding camp, trade program, or involved in a professional training program or internship Bed in a furnished double bedroom with an in-unit bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Oakland
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 12:55am
7 Units Available
Mission District
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Mission Dolores
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,419
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Terrace
259 Otsego Avenue
259 Otsego Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,500
Street level remodeled studio, with updated wet bar. A block away from Ocean Ave, easy access to public transit, and freeway.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Excelsior
1019 Russia Avenue
1019 Russia Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,150
85 sqft
Small studio perfect for students, with a small kitchenette. Perfect for minimal living, private bathroom with a separate entrance.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bret Harte
938 Ingerson Avenue - #Studio 1
938 Ingerson Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,300
250 sqft
Newly renovated - Nice and bright studio with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in-building washer & dryer. Easy access to the surrounding highways. (Microwave is fine - cooking is not allowed)

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mission Terrace
48 Maynard Street #Cottage 1
48 Maynard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,500
250 sqft
Newly remodeled studio in a convenient location with easy access to the surrounding highways and walking distance to BART and other public transportation. custom built counter-tops and cabinets, in-building washer & dryer. No cooking is allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Outer Mission
427 Huron Ave #Studio 3
427 Huron Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,375
250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Outer Mission - Nice and clean studio in a convenient location. Easy access to highways and walking distance to BART and other public transportation. In-building washer/dryer. Cooking is not allowed.

July 2020 Oakland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oakland Rent Report. Oakland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oakland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Oakland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oakland Rent Report. Oakland rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oakland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oakland rents declined moderately over the past month

Oakland rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oakland stand at $1,747 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,195 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Oakland's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Oakland over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oakland

    As rents have fallen moderately in Oakland, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oakland is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Oakland's median two-bedroom rent of $2,195 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oakland fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oakland than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Oakland is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Oakland 1 BedroomsOakland 2 BedroomsOakland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakland 3 BedroomsOakland Accessible ApartmentsOakland Apartments under $1,400Oakland Apartments under $1,700Oakland Apartments under $1500
    Oakland Apartments with BalconyOakland Apartments with GarageOakland Apartments with GymOakland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOakland Apartments with ParkingOakland Apartments with PoolOakland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Oakland Cheap PlacesOakland Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakland Furnished ApartmentsOakland Luxury PlacesOakland Pet Friendly PlacesOakland Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
    Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown OaklandKoreatown NorthgateLongfellow
    Piedmont AvenueClaremont ElmwoodProduce And Waterfront
    MerrittAdams Point

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Mills CollegeSamuel Merritt University
    Laney CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
    University of California-Hastings College of Law