Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court accessible parking on-site laundry bike storage carport conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room internet access media room playground pool table rent controlled

The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles. Lucky for you finding a luxurious apartment home in a prestigious neighborhood in Los Angeles, CA and near K-town has just gotten easier. Surrounded by natural beauty this ideal location allows easy access to a variety of attractions, shopping, dining and more. Our amazing Koreatown apartments offer a variety of spacious and unique floor plans designed with the amenities to suit your individual lifestyle. While staying in one of our Koreatown apartments in Los Angeles we offer a selection of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments for rent, designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our Los Angeles apartments near Koreatown offer the best amenities which feature premium stainless-steel appliances, two-toned paint, granite counter tops, designer wood-inspired flooring and offer spectacular views which give our apartments the feel of a custom home.