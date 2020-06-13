Apartment List
821 Apartments for rent in Los Angeles, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mid-City West
19 Units Available
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,499
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
1277 sqft
Enjoy modern living with hardwood floors, garden-style tubs and luxurious stand-up showers, all within walking distance of downtown Roswell. Amenities include a clubroom, fitness center, loft with gaming station and more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mid-City West
48 Units Available
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,813
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
959 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Be, you can find your balance.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
38 Units Available
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,345
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Los Angeles
27 Units Available
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,200
198 sqft
ONLINE TOURS, APPLICATION AND MOVE IN PROCESS!Brand new and furnished suite with private bathroom and all utilities paid! Washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, roof lounge with lounge furniture, cabanas and games.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greater Echo Park Elysian
55 Units Available
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brentwood
10 Units Available
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,717
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,150
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,875
1098 sqft
Picasso Brentwood is NOW OPEN!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Hollywood
44 Units Available
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,800
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
974 sqft
Stunning views of the Noho Arts District. Luxury features including stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill and concierge service. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Hollywood
24 Units Available
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
1363 sqft
North Hollywood Park and the Noho Arts District are both nearby this community. The green community offers a hot tub, gym, pool and concierge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northridge
49 Units Available
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,863
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
222 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,521
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,794
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,859
1123 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
34 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,390
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Los Angeles
30 Units Available
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,236
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,266
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Winnetka
24 Units Available
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
18 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
31 Units Available
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,980
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
915 sqft
In the heart of Koreatown, a rare, refined and opulent living experience awaits you. A community built from the ground up, every community space and home has been designed with your health, wellness, and happiness in mind.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Reseda
6 Units Available
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Riverbridge! We are pleased to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring premium interior finishes including hardwood flooring, LED lighting, custom baseboards, stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops,
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mid-City West
7 Units Available
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the Hollywood dream right on Miracle Mile. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit washers and dryers. Community offers a 24-hour gym and media room. Historic shops and trendy restaurants within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
21 Units Available
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sherman Oaks
55 Units Available
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,325
1287 sqft
A fun, vibrant community on a 14-acre wooded property. Community is pet-friendly. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Updated interiors with a washer and dryer, dining area, and bungalow style floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westlake
17 Units Available
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northridge
22 Units Available
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Historic Cultural
61 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
72 Units Available
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,870
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,165
1311 sqft
888 at Grand Hope Park is located just steps away from The Bloc, the Financial District and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chatsworth
24 Units Available
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
City Guide for Los Angeles, CA

"I see your hair is burnin'. Hills are filled with fire. If they say I never loved you. You know they are a liar. Drivin' down your freeways. Midnight alleys roam. Cops in cars .... LA Woman, you're my woman." (The Doors, 'LA Woman')

Moving to Los Angeles is the continuation of the American dream, of traveling west towards the setting sun and carving out a life on the edge of the world.

The good news: You can do it. Renting an apartment in LA is far easier and less expensive than in cities of comparable size like San Francisco and New York. Legions of dreamers, wanderers, pioneers, artists and those in search for a better life have picked up and moved to the belly of the beast, and so can you.

The bad news: Los Angeles has over 100 definable neighborhoods, and deciding which one of them to live in can be intimidating. However, if you do your research, you too can join the masses in the land of milk and honey, the entertainment capital of the world, the center of the universe: the City of Angels.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Angeles? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Los Angeles, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Los Angeles renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

